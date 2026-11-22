The Los Angeles Dodgers need to get younger.

This premise has been hanging over the head of the franchise for the better part of three years. While there's obvious value in having a team chock full of experienced veterans, the old adage that "Father Time is undefeated" evades no sports franchise.

It would behoove Los Angeles to not only get younger, but more athletic in the process.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic formulated a hypothetical deal in which the Dodgers solved some of these issues. The proposed trade would see Miami Marlins infielder Xavier Edwards head to LA in exchange for prospects Mike Sirota and Chase Harlan.

"I would like to see the Dodgers upgrade second base this offseason, with the goal of getting younger and more athletic, and a trade for Edwards would accomplish just that," Bowden wrote. "Edwards is just 27 and has three more years of team control. He is coming off a 3 WAR season with a .360 on-base percentage and 21 stolen bases. He runs well and controls the strike zone."

He then went into the rationale behind a possible deal from the Marlins' point of view.

"Sirota may be ready to contribute at the major-league level by midseason, while Harlan is likely two years away but would add significantly to the Marlins’ prospect cabinet."

Would This Trade Make Sense for the Dodgers?

Edwards certainly would be an upgrade as a fast-twitch athlete.

He ranked in the 76th percentile in sprint speed in 2026, per Baseball Savant. Edwards has also averaged roughly 26 stolen bases in each of the last three years. He rarely strikes out (92nd percentile in squared-up percentage, 89th percentile in strikeout percentage, 84th percentage in whiff rate).

All of these attributes are positive things. Having said that, is a second baseman worth this sort of draft capital?

Edwards likely would slot at the bottom of the batting order. He offers virtually no pop (a combined 10 homers over the last three seasons). Defensively, Edwards ranks in the 24th percentile in range and the 4th percentile in arm strength.

Meanwhile, Sirota is one of the top prospects within the Dodgers' organization. He's among the best outfield prospects in the entire sport. Harlan is coming off a year where he clubbed 14 home runs while accruing a .298 batting average and a very solid .912 OPS.

Final Verdict

Given what this theoretical deal would involve, it's a no given the Dodgers would part with both of these prospects for a player of Edwards' caliber.

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