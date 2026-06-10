Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Breaks Silence After Latest Setback

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow was only supposed to be out for a short amount of time following his early exit from a game against the Houston Astros in the beginning of May.

Glasnow said at the time that he didn't see his back spasms as a long-term problem, but fast forward to present times, and Glasnow remains out with no timetable to return.

The veteran right-hander was recently moved to the 60-day injured list due to a setback in his recovery. Glasnow will now be out for the foreseeable future, yet another unfortunate injury in a career full of them.

The veteran opened up about the issue, discussing what has been going on with his back that's led to this elongated absence.

“It’s uncomfortable,” Glasnow said to the LA Times. “When I get into my load, something feels weird. The more I go, the more it starts to aggravate it. Generally, before I start to throw, as long as it’s completely gone, it gets over the hump, it’s gone, and then I can get back to full speed.

"I just feel like I haven’t gotten there yet.”

Before he suffered the injury, Glasnow was in the midst of a strong season, posting an ERA of 2.72 over seven starts for Los Angeles.

Now, all the team can do is allow the veteran right-hander the time needed to recover. Due to the severity and unpredictability that back issues can present, the Dodgers will not rush Glasnow back at all.

“He’s still not playing catch. It’s just the back spasms,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Obviously with the back, he’s been limited. He wants to get cranking again but the doctors just aren’t allowing it and the body is not allowing for it right now.”

The Dodgers knew what they were getting into with Glasnow when they traded for him ahead of the 2024 season.

Over his MLB career, the tall right-hander has been electric on the mound, having some of the nastiest stuff around the league. But injuries have been the story of his career, and they're taking a toll with him again.

With both Glasnow and left-hander Blake Snell (elbow) out of the rotation, the Dodgers have turned to others to step up. Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani have anchored the rotation, while Roki Sasaki, Emmet Sheehan, Eric Lauer and Justin Wrobleski have all stepped up this year.

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