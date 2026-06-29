Dodgers Veteran Says He's Lucky His Family is Alive Following Venezuela Earthquakes

A pair of earthquakes in Venezuela on Wednesday night rattled many of the country's native sons who play in Major League Baseball.

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas was no exception.

That night, he posted a single photo showing a scene of urban destruction in Venezuela shot by AP photographer Mariana Cubillos to his Instagram account.

Rojas' wife and children split their time between Venezuela and the United States. They happened to be in Venezuela on the night of the earthquakes. Fortunately, they're OK.

“They’re in a place where they have power, they have connection, they have everything we need to stay in contact and we talk every day. But I still really feel that I’m so far from them right now,” he said, via Bill Plunkett of the Southern California News Group.

“Literally two blocks away from where my family was two buildings collapsed, the whole building. And the building where my family was was shaking really bad and they had to go away from that place to stay someplace else that night. They were lucky to get away before everything else happened and the building stayed in some kind of good shape to go down the stairs and get out of there.

"I’m lucky to be honest with you guys. I’m really lucky to have my family still alive and with me. I’m not taking this for granted.”

Rojas, 37, is in his fifth season with the Dodgers — his fourth since returning from an eight-year exile with the Miami Marlins.

Last November, Rojas provided a signature moment to his return to Los Angeles, a game-tying home run in the ninth inning of Game 7 of the World Series.

Catcher Eliezer Alfonzo, who plays for the Dodgers' Triple-A Oklahoma City affiliate, was not as fortunate. His sister, Eliána, and mother, Patricia, were reportedly in a hotel that collapsed in La Guaira. As of Sunday night, their status is unknown.

Mensaje de Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. pic.twitter.com/i66A3M7Nza — Manuel Alejandro Ortiz (@elmanuortiz) June 25, 2026

Argentine soccer star Lucas Trejo reportedly lost his wife and their two children in the earthquakes. Venezuelan William Contreras, the Milwaukee Brewers' catcher, openly wept in an interview Friday when pleading for help finding missing persons in his homeland.

🇻🇪“Our country needs help. It is so painful. We have to show emotion & support. It’s hard to focus on a game like nothing happened.”



William Contreras breaks down in tears as he talks about his country and his friends back home, searching for their loved ones amidst the rubble… pic.twitter.com/9yjjyf8a9b — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) June 26, 2026

No doubt Rojas is facing similar emotions as Venezuelans sort through the rubble near his home. He has played sparingly since tragedy struck, batting once on Friday and once on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, going 0-for-2.

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