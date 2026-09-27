Dodgers World Series Champion Announces Immediate Retirement From MLB

Kirby Yates hinted earlier this month that his baseball career was nearing its end.

On Saturday, he made it official.

The 39-year-old right-hander announced his retirement following the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers, bringing an end to a 12-year major league career that included one season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kirby Yates officially announces his retirement following today's game ❤️



Thank you for everything, Kirby! 👏 pic.twitter.com/pvg7pEUuK8 — SportsNet Pittsburgh (@SNPittsburgh) September 26, 2026

Yates’ final appearance came in unusual fashion. After making 517 relief appearances to begin his career, he was used as Pittsburgh’s opener against Detroit. He threw 1.2 scoreless innings before leaving to an ovation from the crowd.

Even before he made it official, the significance of the moment was obvious: Yates' teammates hugged him on the mound. He got the game ball from catcher Henry Davis. Even home plate umpire Laz Diaz extended his hand as the pitcher walked off the field.

TEARS IN MY EYES. 🥹



A special moment for Kirby in Detroit. 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/AyhdsWkWVc — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) September 26, 2026

“This is it,” Yates told reporters in Detroit. "Just didn't really want to say anything publicly until the end."

Among Dodgers fans, Yates will be remembered primarily for his 2025 season in Los Angeles. The Dodgers signed him to a one-year, $13 million contract in January after he had earned his second career All-Star selection with the Texas Rangers, where he posted a 1.17 ERA and recorded 33 saves in 2024.

The Dodgers hoped Yates would provide another late-inning weapon alongside Tanner Scott, but his season never developed as planned. By Game 7 of the World Series, Yoshinobu Yamamoto was closing out the final game of the season, one day after he started Game 6.

Yates appeared in 50 regular-season games as a Dodger, going 4-3 with a 5.23 ERA, three saves and 52 strikeouts in 41.1 innings.

Yates also spent time on the Dodgers' injured list, and finished the season with a right hamstring strain that kept him from pitching in the postseason. The Dodgers went on to win the World Series, giving Yates the first and only World Series ring of his career.

That one difficult season represented only a small piece of Yates’ career. He retires a two-time All-Star with 101 saves, a 3.35 career ERA and 672 strikeouts. He led the National League with 41 saves for the San Diego Padres in 2019 and later returned to All-Star form with Texas in 2024.

Yates said recently that his family wanted him home more. After Saturday’s outing, he said he was “completely at peace” with the decision to retire.

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