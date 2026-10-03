Edwin Diaz Relied on Unlikely Source to Fix Disastrous First Season With Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers closer Edwin Diaz is doing all he can to get back to form before the postseason begins.

The 2026 season hasn't been kind to Diaz. From inconsistent play to injuries, Diaz's first season in Los Angeles has been one to forget.

Diaz is doing all he can to flip the script just in time for October, though. A few weeks ago, while he was rehabbing, that seemed like a stretch.

However, one phone call made all the difference.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez shared that Diaz called one of his longtime pitching coaches, Hector Mercado, for guidance — and so far, that's helped the Dodgers reliever get back to his old self.

"Diaz called Hector Mercado, a former big leaguer and one of his longtime pitching coaches in Puerto Rico, who suggested a mental cue to help him stay centered with his delivery," Gonzalez wrote.

"He tried it out in a bullpen session on Sept. 15 and felt good. He pitched in a minor league game again the next day and felt even better. Then he rejoined the Dodgers, and with each game, it seemed, Diaz got closer to resembling his best self.

"He faced 17 batters to finish the regular season and struck out nine of them, allowing only two to reach base. But all of those appearances came in low leverage. The Dodgers won't find out how Diaz fares in a tight, pressure-filled spot until it matters most."

Can Edwin Diaz Become the Dodgers’ Closer in October?

In Diaz's last five regular-season appearances, he recorded nine strikeouts in five innings without allowing a run.

It appears that Diaz is finding his groove, and he loves where he's at heading into October.

"I'm ready to pitch every day," Diaz said. "I just want them to keep trusting me and keep giving me the ball to show them I'm ready to pitch in the postseason."

The Dodgers don't have a set closer heading into the postseason, similar to last October.

In 2025, the Dodgers didn't rely on a single closer; however, more often than not, they used Roki Sasaki in that role.

When things mattered most, Los Angeles turned to Yoshinobu Yamamoto in World Series Game 7 last year. To close out the team's three World Series wins this decade, Dave Roberts has deployed starters to get the final three outs, with Julio Urias in 2020 and Walker Buehler in 2024.

Diaz would love to be the designated closer, but the Dodgers will likely go with a closer-by-committee approach — or just ride the hottest hand.

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