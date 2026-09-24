Dodgers Considering Edwin Diaz for Postseason Closer Despite Disastrous Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers have countless questions to address before the postseason as their quest to win three consecutive championships continues, but one of the biggest uncertainties on the roster is relief pitcher Edwin Díaz.

Díaz is a three-time All-Star and has an impressive reputation on the mound. He and his 253 saves through his first nine seasons in MLB earned a massive three-year, $69 million contract to help the Dodgers towards their ultimate goal.

The start to his Dodgers career was far from ideal to say the least, pushing a 10.50 ERA through his first seven appearances (six innings). Towards the end of April, he was placed on the injured list as he underwent a procedure to remove loose bodies in his elbow.

Upon his return in late-July, it was unforunately more of the same with 11 earned runs in nine appearances. After heading back to the injured list for a month with neck inflammation, he has appeared to make significant strides with just one hit and walk allowed to go along with six strikeouts in his last three outings.

Manager Dave Roberts knows that the timing couldn't be worse given the imminent postseason and Díaz needing more reps, but at least for the moment, the skipper sees someone who can pitch in October in Díaz.

“I think it’s one of those things where if you’re one of the 12 pitchers on a postseason roster, you’re in the ‘trust tree’” Roberts said. “He’s put himself right smack in that conversation. Given all that he’s had to go through this year to right the ship is a big credit to him.”

Roberts also admitted that reasons beyond Díaz's control may seem to have influenced his poor play to start his Dodgers tenure, but perhaps these are all in the rear-view for the reliever.

“I think he’s in as good a spot as he’s been in all year, mentally, physically. The ball is coming out well,” Roberts said. “Yeah, I think that swagger is starting to come back, and I like the way that the energy that he’s exuding, it’s real. It’s something for us to build on.”

Roberts still couldn't put a label on who will have the 'closer' role come the postseason, but detailed a plan for a different pitcher who saw immense struggles to start the Dodgers chapter of his career (Tanner Scott) and how the two can work in tandem down the stretch.

“In a perfect world, as we all know the world’s not perfect, I would love [a set closer],” Roberts said. “I think if there’s an opportunity, for example, for Tanner [Scott] to pitch a high-leverage inning in the seventh or the eighth inning, it’s just hard to pass that up if he’s the best option right there. Because you just don’t know where the ninth inning is going to be.

“Those are things that you have to kind of toil with, and those are always good things for people to debate. Right now I don’t see a one-person closer.”

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