Eric Lauer Emerging as Surprise Dodgers Trade Candidate Ahead of Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers have weathered a storm of injuries, in particular to their pitching staff, over the first half of the 2026 season.

With several key pieces set to return to action, the Dodgers' gain could be starting pitcher Eric Lauer's loss with the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline looming.

Reliever Evan Phillips, who has spent the past 13 months recovering from Tommy John surgery, is back in the Dodger bullpen and was available in the team's 8-7 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

While Phillips didn't get a chance to take the mound on Monday, his availability provides a huge boost to a Dodger bullpen that has suffered a litany of losses this season. Phillips' return should be, however, just the start of a revived bullpen, with fellow relievers Blake Treinen and Edwin Díaz on track to return in the second half.

Treinen was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 20 and was cleared to play catch last Thursday. After a disappointing 2025, Treinen was off to a much better start in 2026, holding a 3.52 ERA across 29 games.

Díaz, who the Dodgers brought in on a three-year, $69 million deal over the offseason, hasn't been able to contribute much in 2026 after undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow in April. Díaz threw his first bullpen in late June and is on track to return for the second half of the season.

Starting pitchers Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow are also expected to return to the team in late July or August, meaning the Dodgers will finally experience the luxury that is a healthy pitching rotation — which takes us to Lauer.

The 31-year-old has had a solid stint with the Dodgers since being dealt by the Toronto Blue Jays in mid-May, holding a 3.12 ERA in seven appearances (six starts). But, the Dodgers might not need Lauer's services much longer, and could get a decent return for the lefty, who will be a free agent at the end of the season.

There will be no room for him in the rotation unless they demote Emmet Sheehan or Roki Sasaki. Come playoff time, it will be difficult to find a role for him if everyone's healthy.

“Eric coming over here knew that this was the deal, right?” manager Dave Roberts said recently. “Until [Snell and Glasnow] get back. We just don’t know when. He’s just got to stay focused on doing his job. Then when that time comes we’ll see what happens.”

That's why Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic wonders if the Dodgers could look to trade Lauer, adding some prospects while thanking him for his services.

"On paper, at least, the Dodgers potentially are looking at an excess of pitching, creating the possibility of spillover into their bullpen. So, could they exploit the market the way they did at last year’s deadline, sending May to the Boston Red Sox for outfield prospects James Tibbs III and Zach Ehrhard?" Rosenthal wrote. "It’s classic Dodgers, turning a seemingly fringe piece [in Lauer] into something of value."

The Dodgers have a long way to go until Aug. 3, and anything can happen that could suddenly reinvigorate the role of Lauer. But, with a healthy roster on the way, the Dodgers could see Lauer as a way to invest in the team's long term future and score a few prospects while sacrificing some of their long-awaited depth.

If they do end up trading Lauer, it would be an incredible development after they sent cash to Toronto to land him just a few months ago.

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