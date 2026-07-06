Dodgers Release Pitcher, Activate Evan Phillips Ahead of Rockies Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a roster move ahead of Monday's series opener against the Colorado Rockies.

Right-handed pitcher Evan Phillips was activated off the 60-day injured list to make his season debut. In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Paul Gervase was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

In order to make room on the 40-man roster, left-handed pitcher Jake Eder was released.

Dodgers Activate Evan Phillips

Phillips, 31, hasn't pitched since May 2025 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Phillips had been one of the most trusted relievers in the Dodgers bullpen over the last few years, so his injury was a brutal blow for both him and LA.

The Dodgers non-tendered Phillips after the 2025 season, making him a free agent. Then, the team re-signed him in February on a one-year, $6.5 million deal.

Phillips has spent the last 30 days on a rehab assignment, where he checked all the necessary boxes to come back. He made 12 appearances at Triple-A Oklahoma City, sporting a 1.80 ERA across 10 innings with 13 strikeouts.

The Dodgers will likely ease Phillips back into action, not immediately placing him into high-leverage situations. However, as he gets more comfortable, he should quickly rise up the bullpen ladder as one of manager Dave Roberts' most trusted arms.

Phillips has turned his career around since being claimed off waivers by the Dodgers in 2021.

He had a 1.14 ERA across 64 appearances in 2022 and emerged as the team's saves leader in 2023 and 2024. He didn't allow a run across seven appearances in 2025 before the injury.

Overall, across parts of five seasons with the Dodgers, Phillips has a 2.22 ERA over 195 innings with 221 strikeouts.

Dodgers Option Paul Gervase

As for Gervase, he was optioned after being called up on Thursday. He made two appearances in the series against the Padres, allowing one run over 2.2 innings.

Overall, he has a 2.35 ERA across 7.2 innings at the big league level this year. He'll now head back to Triple-A, where he has a 3.60 ERA across 25 innings this season.

Dodgers Release Jake Eder

As for Eder, the left-hander appeared in four games for the Dodgers this season, sporting a 2.25 ERA across four innings.

He made 18 appearances (one start) at Triple-A Oklahoma City, accruing a 4.29 ERA.

The Dodgers acquired Eder from the Washington Nationals in April. He has a career 4.44 ERA over 24.1 big league innings.

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