Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Still Not Close to Returning From Back Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers still have a long way to go before they see veteran right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow back on the mound this season.

Glasnow exited the Dodgers game on May 6 against the Houston Astros due to back spasms. At first, both Glasnow and the team didn't see this issue as a long-term problem, but the veteran has since seen multiple setbacks take place.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided the latest update on the tall right-hander, saying that Glasnow is at least throwing the ball, but not with much intensity.

“Tyler is throwing. He’s not throwing bullpens, but he is throwing,” Roberts said Monday.

"Just the consistency, the presence of having a middle-of-the-order bat."



Dave Roberts speaks about having Teoscar Hernández back in the lineup ahead of tonight's matchup with the A's. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/Q3IddXVUJ5 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 30, 2026

One of the biggest issues for Glasnow during his recovery is his 6-foot-8 frame adding extra pressure every time he throws a pitch. This puts more strain on his back, but it's something that the veteran has no control over.

The hope for the Dodgers is that Glasnow can now continue to progress from the injury, rather than suffer another setback. This recovery has taken much longer than expected, which is a concern given the long injury history that Glasnow has experienced over his career.

“I think with the spasms that kind of pop up, we don’t know [if he won't suffer another setback]," Roberts said. "But I think we’re being very cautious right now. He’s throwing, so the progression has started. Certainly, where we’re at in July, you don’t want any other setbacks with where we’re at in the calendar.”

Glasnow has been frustrated with how the process has gone, with the right-hander just wanting to get back on the mound. Before the injury, he was having a strong season for the Dodgers, posting an ERA of 2.72 over seven starts.

Glasnow isn't the only member of the starting rotation on the injured list, with left-hander Blake Snell also out. Both pitchers are expected to return before the year ends, giving the team's staff a massive boost.

The plan is for Glasnow to fully recover from this problem to make sure he's good to go for the postseason. While missing games right now can be tough, the Dodgers would much rather have him around for the stretch run.

Glasnow also wants to help the team come playoff time, with the Dodgers looking to capture the rare three-peat this season.

“I want to get back to throwing and get going. I just have to make sure those symptoms are gone and I’m not going to hurt it again," Glasnow said recently. "The second time, it became more about the overall big picture. That doesn’t mean for me I’m just going to sit down and take my time. I definitely can’t sit out any more than I’m supposed to. It’s driving me [expletive] crazy."

When Will Tyler Glasnow Return?

Assuming there are no more setbacks for Glasnow, he'll progress to throwing bullpens then facing live hitters and then going on a likely multi-start rehab assignment. Thus, he's at least a month away from a return, and likely won't be back until mid-August at the earliest.

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