Andrew Friedman Addresses Key Factor That Will Determine Dodgers' Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the many teams that people will be watching around the upcoming trade deadline, and for good reason.

While the Dodgers don't have any glaring holes like many other teams, the front office has made it clear that they will do whatever it takes to win. Despite being the two-time defending champions, there are still those around baseball who believe Los Angeles will be aggressive in adding.

However, the Dodgers have made it very clear in recent years that they prefer to build out the roster over the offseason. This helps them not pay premium prices at the deadline, allowing them to keep an array of assets in their chest.

But the Dodgers have also seen multiple injuries take place this season to key contributors, including starters Blake Snell (elbow) and Tyler Glasnow (back). It has been reported that Los Angeles would prefer to just get their guys healthy rather than spend, but trade situations are fluid.

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman weighed in on the team's plan at the deadline, setting the record straight about what will determine the ultimate route taken.

“So obviously we’ll know a lot more as we get deeper into July about our guys that are coming back,” Friedman said to the California Post. “We’re able to approach this July with a very opportunistic mindset because at least the way it’s tracking, we don’t feel like we’ll have an acute need.”

Both Snell and Glasnow are expected to return in the second half of the season, but the Dodgers may elect to add some insurance options to the roster. Thankfully for Los Angeles, the deadline isn't until Aug. 3, giving them a few more weeks to see how the recovery process is going for both starters.

Catcher Will Smith also remains out with an injury that has sidelined him for over a month. Like others, Smith is expected to return at some point this year, but the team may look to address the catcher spot if his recovery doesn't go as planned.

But one thing is for certain: the Dodgers don't want to bid against themselves or pay more than needed to get any trade done.

“What we have said for years now is that our goal in July is to not be in a position where we feel forced to buy,” Friedman said. “Prices are 200% normal prices outside of the deadline.”

Los Angeles has been linked with many top-tier names so far this year, including ace Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers. But at least to this point, it seems that the Dodgers aren't interested in emptying the tank to land his services.

If the Dodgers are going to make any moves at the trade deadline, they will likely be more to build around the edges of the roster or to bolster the farm system. This may not be what fans want to hear, but it's how the team has operated as of late.

Even with the injuries to the roster, the Dodgers remain the best team in baseball. So, if they can get their stars back and ready to go for the postseason, the journey to complete the three-peat should be much smoother.

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