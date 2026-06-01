How Are Michael Conforto, Dustin May, James Outman, Other Former Dodgers Doing in 2026?

The 2026 Major League Baseball regular season has almost reached its midway point, making it a great time to check in on some former Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers traded a few roster staples ahead of last year's deadline, while also letting a handful of free agents walk over the offseason.

Here's how the most notable 2025 Dodgers are doing with their new teams.

Michael Conforto, Chicago Cubs

What a difference a year makes for Conforto.

The Dodgers signed Conforto to a one-year, $17 million deal, and he proceeded to hit .199 with 12 home runs, 36 RBIs and an OPS of .637 across 138 games.

The Cubs signed Conforto to a minor league deal this offseason, and he's hitting .269 with four home runs, 12 RBIs and an OPS of .915.

“We’ve got a really good option here with Michael Conforto. That’s part of this story,” manager Craig Counsell said recently. “It’s just hard to deny Michael at-bats right now. It just is. That’s probably the bigger story here.”

James Outman, Minnesota Twins

Outman burst onto the scene in 2023, finishing third in National League Rookie of the Year voting after hitting .248 with 23 home runs, 70 RBIs and an OPS of .790.

Ever since, he's struggled to get even close to that production.

The Dodgers traded him to the Twins ahead of last year's deadline in the deal that brought right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart to LA.

While Stewart hasn't panned out for the Dodgers, Outman has struggled mightily in Minnesota.

Across 46 games this year, Outman is 10-for-62 (.161) with zero home runs, three RBIs and an OPS of .493.

Dustin May, St. Louis Cardinals

The Dodgers shipped off May to the Boston Red Sox in a trade that has made its fair share of headlines.

The Dodgers acquired two top outfield prospects — James Tibbs III and Zach Ehrhard — for May, who struggled with the Red Sox before hitting free agency and joining the Cardinals.

May got off to a slow start — allowing 13 runs across his first two starts — but has been much better as of late.

Overall, he has a 4.57 ERA across 11 starts (61 innings). If you remove his first two starts, he has a 3.02 ERA over 53.2 innings.

Anthony Banda, Twins

The Dodgers sent Banda to the Twins right before the 2026 season started for international bonus pool money.

He got off to a brutal start with Minnesota, and his numbers have been recovering ever since.

Overall, he has a 5.40 ERA over 25 innings of work. However, since May 5, he's made 12 appearances, sporting a 0.82 ERA across 11 innings.

Kirby Yates, Los Angeles Angels

Yates, like Conforto, was a free agent bust for the Dodgers last year.

He signed a one-year, $13 million deal with LA and proceeded to have a 5.23 ERA in 50 regular season appearances. He didn't throw a single pitch in the postseason.

In the offseason, Yates joined the Angels on a one-year, $5 million deal. He opened the season on the injured list and debuted in early May.

Across eight appearances last month, he allowed three runs over 7.1 innings for a 3.68 ERA.

Ben Rortvedt, New York Mets

When the Dodgers acquired Rortvedt in a three-team trade ahead of last year's deadline, it was seen as more of an afterthought.

Then, Will Smith and Dalton Rushing got hurt, and Rortvedt was thrust into a starting role, later becoming a postseason hero for LA.

Rortvedt was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on two separate occasions over the offseason. He finally landed with the Mets, where he's been in Triple-A all year.

Across 24 games at Triple-A Syracuse, Rortvedt is hitting .194 with two home runs, 10 RBIs and an OPS of .574.

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