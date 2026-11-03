Former Dodgers Infielder Retires at 28, Joins Rockies' Coaching Staff

Andre Lipcius wasn't a Dodger for very long. Acquired in a cash trade with the Detroit Tigers in March 2024, the infielder played two Cactus League games. Within two weeks, the Los Angeles Dodgers designated him for assignment.

Lipcius remained in the organization and put together a good season at Triple-A Oklahoma City, slashing .271/.351/.458 with 25 home runs and 89 RBIs in his only season in the organization.

That season was ostensibly long enough for Lipcius to make an impression on former Dodgers executive (and current Colorado Rockies GM) Josh Byrnes. According to Thomas Harding of MLB.com, Lipcius wowed Byrnes enough to receive a job offer once his playing career ended.

current #Rockies GM Josh Byrnes, whose job included evaluating #Dodgers Minor Leaguers. Lipcius was added in the new role to fill the staff slot of assistant bench coach Ron Gideon, who retired at season's end.https://t.co/s9Op7UTdRl — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) November 3, 2026

The offer, according to Harding, came in the form of a new role: major league game-planning coach. When Lipcius retired after spending the 2026 season in Mexico, he didn't have to wait long for his post-playing career to arrive.

Even though he won't take the field, Lipcius will have a chance to get revenge on the Dodgers from the opposing dugout in 2027 under Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer.

Despite his strong 2024 season in the Pacific Coast League, Lipcius never again played a regular season game after his 2023 cup of coffee with the Tigers. He slashed .286/.342/.400 in 13 big league games with Detroit.

Lipcius signed with the Chicago White Sox in 2025. In what proved to be his final season in affiliated baseball, Lipcius slashed .240/.318/.447 for Triple-A Charlotte.

In 2026, Lipcius headed south and split the season between Caliente de Durango and Dorados de Chihuahua. The hitter-friendly Mexican League allowed Lipcius to put up big numbers — an .802 OPS and 61 RBIs in 84 games — but if any big league teams came calling, it wasn't a good enough offer to lure Lipcius north.

A native of Annapolis, Maryland, Lipcius was drafted in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Tennessee by the Tigers. His twin brother, Luc, also played college baseball at Tennessee before pursuing a career in aerospace engineering.

The smart genes ostensibly run in the family, which could foretell a long career for Lipcius as a coach if he wants it. While it's always a surprise to see a good hitter to give up playing at 28, in Lipcius' case it makes sense.

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