3 Dodgers Prospects Who Could Play Major Roles in 2027

The time has come for the Los Angeles Dodgers to get younger.

The most recent showing in the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers illustrated a glaring truth for the Boys in Blue. Simply put, the team is old — and that needs to change in 2027.

Here are three prospects who should impact the big league ball club this upcoming season. Notably, this doesn't include top prospect Josue De Paula, who should break camp with the team no matter what.

However, we wanted to look at slightly lesser-known prospects who could make an impact in 2027.

RHP Christian Zazueta (22 years old)

The Mexican hurler is unquestionably the top pitching prospect in the organization at this point.

At 6-foot-3, the right-hander pairs a power fastball with an above-average changeup and a wicked slider.

He's still in a developmental stage from a physicality standpoint. Zazueta may be 170 pounds soaking wet. By adding more strength to his lengthy frame, it theoretically will aid in adding even more velocity.

Having said that, the projections as a possible top-of-the-rotation arm is real. Zazueta is a very athletic pitcher, and that enables him to garner some considerable tilt on his assortment of offspeed pitches.

With Blake Treinen, Alex Vesia, Brusdar Graterol and Evan Phillips potentially all playing elsewhere next season, bullpen spots will likely be available.

OF Zach Ehrhard (23)

Ehrhard was essentially a throw-in in the deal that sent Dustin May to the Boston Red Sox. James Tibbs III was the headliner in the deal. However, Ehrhard has the look of a player the Dodgers value.

He's a hard-nosed, tough, competitive athlete with terrific positional versatility. Ehrhard can play all three outfield spots at a good level. He hit .291 with an .872 OPS at Triple-A Oklahoma City. He also swiped 28 bags.

One can envision a scenario where he takes over as a reserve outfielder instead of Alex Call, who could be non-tendered this offseason.

OF Kendall George (21)

We saw how Milwaukee put constant pressure on the Dodgers with a plethora of fast players.

These hitters would put the ball on the ground and let their athleticism take over. This then extended to the base paths when it pertained to stealing bags.

The Dodgers do have their own version of a speed demon in Kendall George. The Texas native is not a perfect player. He's got what many scouts consider to be a below-average arm. George also is virtually no threat to slug for any semblance of power.

Depsite this, he's one of the fastest players in the entire sport. When promoted to Double-A Tulsa this past year, George hit .332 with an .817 OPS. Most impressively, George has stolen 136 bases combined the past two years.

The modern-day version of Juan Pierre may end up being a very valuable piece for the Dodgers as soon as 2027 given the elite quickness and running ability he possesses. The Dodgers could stand to add this type of player to the roster to provide a spark, especially come October when the offense seems to hit a lull.

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