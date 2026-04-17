Former Dodgers Outfielder, 3-Time All-Star, Dies at 53

Garret Anderson, who played the last of his 17 MLB seasons with the Dodgers in 2010, has died. He was 53.

A native of Granada Hills, where he excelled at Kennedy High School, Anderson was drafted out of high school by the Angels in the fourth round of the 2010 Draft. He would go on to play 15 of his first 17 major league seasons in Anaheim, leading the team to its first and still only World Series championship in 2002.

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Angels Hall of Famer Garret Anderson.



Garret will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Angels fans for his professionalism, class, and loyalty throughout his career and beyond.



We extend our heartfelt condolences to… pic.twitter.com/RyF5qa7OPE — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) April 17, 2026

Anderson retired with a career .293 batting average, 287 home runs and 1,365 RBIs. He made three American League All-Star teams (2002, 2003, 2005) and won two Silver Slugger Awards.

The Angels announced Friday they will wear a commemorative "GA" jersey sleeve patch for the remainder of the 2026 season beginning with their current homestand.

Here’s the patch the #Angels will wear the rest of the season to honor Garret Anderson pic.twitter.com/9L6S0ZlJrU — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) April 17, 2026

“The Angels Organization is mourning the loss of one of our franchise’s most beloved icons, Garret Anderson,” Angels owner Arte Moreno said in a statement. “Garret was a cornerstone of our organization throughout his 15 seasons and his stoic presence in the outfield and our clubhouse elevated the Angels into an era of continued success, highlighted by the 2002 World Series Championship."

Anderson's only season with the Dodgers was mostly forgettable. He backed up both corner outfield positions, where Manny Ramirez and Andre Ethier were the firmly entrenched starters for manager Joe Torre.

Anderson rarely started for the Dodgers, and slashed .181/.204/.271 in a role that chiefly saw him come off the bench as a pinch hitter.

"The Dodgers are deeply saddened by the passing of local native, longtime Angel and former Dodger Garret Anderson," the team said in a statement Friday. "We send our deepest sympathies to his family and friends."

The Dodgers are deeply saddened by the passing of local native, longtime Angel and former Dodger Garret Anderson. We send our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 17, 2026

The main highlight of Anderson's career with the Dodgers: a walk-off single in a 1-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on June 2, 2010.

With Matt Kemp on third base and two outs in the 14th inning, Anderson hit a single to center field against pitcher Cesar Valdez to end the game.

Less than two months later, Anderson was released, never to play again. He remained with the team as a pre- and post-game analyst with the Angels' regional sports network.

In 2016, the Angels inducted Anderson into the team's Hall of Fame.

Anderson is survived by his wife Teresa, daughters Brianne and Bailey, and son Garret III.

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