Dodgers Notes: Edwin Diaz Could Miss Postseason, Kyle Tucker Gets Clear Message, Shohei Ohtani Uncertainty
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds, 4-0, on Tuesday night and improved to 92-59 on the year.
Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto took to the mound with surgical precision as he struck out seven across as many scoreless innings, allowed two walks and just one hit. Offensively, Freddie Freeman enjoyed a three-hit outing after missing Monday's win, one of Alex Freeland's two hits was a solo home run and Teoscar Hernández went yard as well with a two-run shot in the third.
In other news, right-handed reliever Edwin Díaz is at risk of missing the postseason roster after his rehab outing didn't go as planned. Manager Dave Roberts spoke on Díaz and his minor league performance in which he allowed five earned runs facing eight batters.
“He needs to pitch better. It hasn’t been good,” Roberts said. “He’s going to pitch on Wednesday, and I guess we’ll evaluate then. I think the world of him. The baseball card looks great. But where we’re at, there’s got to be something for us to be able to hang our hat on. And he knows that. He knows that. He wants to pitch well.
"So for me, Wednesday, we’ll be watching closely.”
In other news, Roberts had a one-on-one meeting with outfielder Kyle Tucker to send a message. The right fielder has been hitting .333/.444/.905 over the last seven games with three of his 15 home runs on the year occuring in that span.
“I told him, I’m gonna ride or die with him,” Roberts said of the message.
Finally, amid his first injured list stint as a Dodger, it is unclear as to if superstar Shohei Ohtani will return during the regular season. Roberts was hopeful that he will return before the final day of the regular season (Sept. 27), but didn't commit to it when speaking to reporters on Tuesday.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Weighing Drastic Edwin Diaz Decision Amid Disastrous Rehab Stint
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Sent Kyle Tucker Clear Message in One-on-One Meeting
Dodgers Don't Know if Shohei Ohtani Will Return Before End of Regular Season
Dodgers Manager Has Concerning Admission About Freddie Freeman's Injury
Dodgers Lineup vs Reds: Josue De Paula Leading Off, Will Smith Out
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson