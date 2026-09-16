Dodgers Notes: Edwin Diaz Could Miss Postseason, Kyle Tucker Gets Clear Message, Shohei Ohtani Uncertainty

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds, 4-0, on Tuesday night and improved to 92-59 on the year.

Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto took to the mound with surgical precision as he struck out seven across as many scoreless innings, allowed two walks and just one hit. Offensively, Freddie Freeman enjoyed a three-hit outing after missing Monday's win, one of Alex Freeland's two hits was a solo home run and Teoscar Hernández went yard as well with a two-run shot in the third.

In other news, right-handed reliever Edwin Díaz is at risk of missing the postseason roster after his rehab outing didn't go as planned. Manager Dave Roberts spoke on Díaz and his minor league performance in which he allowed five earned runs facing eight batters.

“He needs to pitch better. It hasn’t been good,” Roberts said. “He’s going to pitch on Wednesday, and I guess we’ll evaluate then. I think the world of him. The baseball card looks great. But where we’re at, there’s got to be something for us to be able to hang our hat on. And he knows that. He knows that. He wants to pitch well.

"So for me, Wednesday, we’ll be watching closely.”

In other news, Roberts had a one-on-one meeting with outfielder Kyle Tucker to send a message. The right fielder has been hitting .333/.444/.905 over the last seven games with three of his 15 home runs on the year occuring in that span.

“I told him, I’m gonna ride or die with him,” Roberts said of the message.

Finally, amid his first injured list stint as a Dodger, it is unclear as to if superstar Shohei Ohtani will return during the regular season. Roberts was hopeful that he will return before the final day of the regular season (Sept. 27), but didn't commit to it when speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Weighing Drastic Edwin Diaz Decision Amid Disastrous Rehab Stint

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Sent Kyle Tucker Clear Message in One-on-One Meeting

Dodgers Don't Know if Shohei Ohtani Will Return Before End of Regular Season

Dodgers Manager Has Concerning Admission About Freddie Freeman's Injury

Dodgers Lineup vs Reds: Josue De Paula Leading Off, Will Smith Out

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dodgers starting pitching the last two days in their series against the Reds:



Tarik Skubal: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K, 90 pitches

Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K, 91 pitches



This is just unfair. pic.twitter.com/5jZ6qZ0KF5 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) September 16, 2026

The Dodgers are hoping to have Shohei Ohtani back before the end of the regular season. A return is not certain, though😳😳😳



Read below for the latest on Ohtani's progression as he returns from multiple injuries⬇️⬇️



Do you expect him back before the playoffs? pic.twitter.com/NxY0D250lU — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 16, 2026

Honoring No. 21, Roberto Clemente. 💛 pic.twitter.com/8puD6lEAPz — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 16, 2026

#Dodgers win tomorrow will secure their 13th NL West crown in last 14 seasons. https://t.co/oOSLUGhbxc — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) September 16, 2026

Dave Roberts said the Dodgers could consider leaving Edwin Diaz OFF the postseason roster if he doesn't turn things around quickly (read his full comments below)👀👀



The Dodgers gave Diaz a three-year, $69 million this offseason. He has an 11.85 ERA over 13.2 innings😳😳 pic.twitter.com/AVy8ug5nkt — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 15, 2026

Freddie Freeman was 3-for-30 in September before tonight, then he collected three hits after making an adjustment (seeking to hit the ball further out front). Said he felt no knee pain.



He played his way into tomorrow's lineup, Dave Roberts said.



"It looked more like Freddie." — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 16, 2026

"Mentally, I was very calm."



Yoshinobu Yamamoto (W (14-8), 7.0 IP, H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K, 91 P) talks with the media after the #Dodgers 4-0 win over the Reds. pic.twitter.com/83gvk5LxQO — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 16, 2026

Teoscar Hernández lines a two-run homer! pic.twitter.com/a4LZLkO9dQ — MLB (@MLB) September 15, 2026

"Yoshi did an amazing job; he makes my job look easy back there."



Hunter Feduccia (1-2, RBI, 2 BB) talks with @kirsten_watson after the #Dodgers 4-0 win over the Reds. pic.twitter.com/okfmxjMCjs — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 16, 2026

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