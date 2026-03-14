Teoscar Hernández's Comments Give Dodgers Reason for Excitement

Teoscar Hernández put together an All-Star season with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024 and parlayed it to a three-year, $66 million contract.

A disappointing campaign followed as Hernández got off to a hot start in 2025 but regressed upon suffering a strained left groin. That brought about a renewed commitment to offseason training, and it's shown in Cactus League results thus far.

"Right now it's at a point where my body is good, my timing is good. You've just got to get your body used to playing nine innings and go from there," Hernández said on SportsNet LA.

His comments were made after going 2-for-3 with one double, one home run and three RBI in the Dodgers' 9-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Hernández followed that up by slugging a three-run homer to help the Dodgers defeat the Seattle Mariners.

Overall this spring, Hernández is now batting .484/.515/.774 with three doubles, two home runs, 11 RBI and just four strikeouts in 12 games. He's on pace to surpass production seen during 2024 Spring Training.

Results in spring of course do not guarantee success during the regular season, but it certainly is a welcomed development for Hernández and the Dodgers. Even with a star-studded lineup, the team needs Hernández's bat from the right side to help balance and otherwise heavy-lefty group of position players.

Teoscar Hernández feeling benefits of losing weight

Hernández has reported to being down 12 pounds compared to his weight last season, and that's been beneficial as he looks to put together a bounce-back year.

"It's a huge difference. When I started thinking about last year, during the season, my body, I felt like it was slow," he recalled. "Last year I didn't feel like myself the whole year, and then I got hurt. I was trying to mange everything just to stay in games every single day.

"This year, everything is really good. I feel like I'm moving a little more quicker than last year, running a little faster. Everything feels really good right now."

Hernández remaining healty and being more fleet of foot could be helpful with transitioning back to left field as a result of the Dodgers signing Kyle Tucker. Several defensive metrics rated Hernández equally as a left fielder in 2024 and when playing right field in 2025.

However, there were multiple instances last season where defensive lapses contributed to opponents more frequently taking an extra base.