Best and Worst-Case Scenarios for Dodgers' Mookie Betts Injury Revealed

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts was placed on the injured list with a right oblique strain on Sunday. He currently has no timeline to return as manager Dave Roberts was reluctant to provide a firm date.

“I would take the under on [four to six weeks],” Roberts said. “But as far as putting a timeline, I’m really hesitant right now because [oblique injuries] are tricky.”

Sports and family medicine doctor Jesse Morse provided insight into Betts' injury, citing the best possible scenario is a grade 1 oblique strain which reportedly would sideline him for a minimum of 10 days. If Betts has a grade 2 oblique strain, he would be sidelined for more than a month, according to Morse.

"The oblique muscles are responsible for twisting and are a core muscle. So every time you twist your abdomen, the oblique muscles are responsible for re-centering you. Oblique strains are injuries to the muscle, usually where it attaches to the rib. Unclear if it is a grade 1 mild strain or more of a grade 2 partial tear," Morse writes.

"Often times these are on the non-dominant side, very common in baseball players. These are really painful, especially since there are nerves that run close to the ribs where they attach. Traditionally these are injected carefully under ultrasound with either PRP or stem cells. Surgery is very rare for these.

"Minimum 10 days for a grade 1, but closer to 4 weeks if it is a grade 2."

Mookie Betts - oblique strain



The oblique muscles are responsible for twisting and are a core muscle. So every time you twist your abdomen, the oblique muscles are responsible for re-centering you.



Oblique strains are injuries to the muscle, usually where it attaches to the… https://t.co/QeykOR1uso pic.twitter.com/jIo4EAlvAT — Jesse Morse, M.D. (@DrJesseMorse) April 5, 2026

The Dodgers will surely miss Betts in the lineup, but had no problem completing the sweep against the Washington Nationals on Sunday. The back-to-back champions once again earned a comeback win, earning an 8-6 victory.

Who Will Replace Mookie Betts During Time on Injured List?

Miguel Rojas replaced Betts at shortstop in the series finale Sunday. He went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts against the Nationals.

The Dodgers also have Alex Freeland who has the ability to play shortstop. However, he's expected to remain at second base.

Freeland spent the spring battling for one of the final roster spots available. The infielder beat out fan favorite Hyeseong Kim and has gotten off to a slow start offensively. Freeland is 3-for-19 (.158) with one homer and one RBI thus far.

Now, Kim has joined the Dodgers as he replaced Betts on the roster. The former KBO infielder will get an opportunity make his case to remain in the big leagues, which is what team analysts predicted early in 2026.

Kim spent the first few games of the season working on second-year swing adjustments in the minors. Fans will likely get to see if that works paid off sooner rather than later.

Kim is expected to platoon at shortstop with Rojas.

“I still want to try to get Alex some at-bats right handed,” Roberts said. “Right now, we just feel he’s a much better hitter from the left side. But yeah, I would say that the platoon more so is [at] short. But I also see Miggy getting at-bats potentially at short if a right-hander [is starting].”

The Dodgers' road trip only gets tougher with the Dodgers traveling to Toronto for a World Series rematch at the Rogers Centre. Monday marks the series opener for the highly-touted matchup with first pitch at 4:07 p.m. PT.

The defending champs will have to do their best without Betts, but will lean on Rojas, Freeland and Kim to be suitable replacements for the Dodgers star.

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