Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim Likely to Be Called Up if Mookie Betts Goes on Injured List

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts is undergoing an MRI on his back after he was forced to exit Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals in the first inning.

Manager Dave Roberts said Betts will miss at least the next couple days, but called the injury more "moderate than significant."

Nevertheless, the MRI will provide more information regarding Betts potentially going on the injured list. In the meantime, the Dodgers could bring a player from the minor leagues to join the taxi squad, and potentially be called up to the active roster.

If the Dodgers end up having someone join the team, the most likely candidate is infielder Hyeseong Kim.

Dodgers will likely have a player ready tomorrow regardless of Betts’ MRI results. Hyeseong Kim is the logical candidate. https://t.co/KPpOtrLD1n — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) April 4, 2026

While the Dodgers have shortstop options on the active roster in Miguel Rojas and Alex Freeland, Kim makes perfect sense to join the team and add more depth. Rojas and Freeland will likely both be everyday starters for the next couple days, and the Dodgers would benefit from adding depth to the middle infield.

Kim would do just that.

Kim just missed out on making the Opening Day roster this spring, losing the battle to Freeland. It wasn't due to anything Kim did wrong, though, as he hit .407 with one home run, six runs batted in, five stolen bases and an OPS of .967 across nine Cactus League games.

Kim has continued his strong start in Triple-A, hitting .346 with an OPS of .822 through the first six games of the season. He also brings plus-speed and plus-defense.

Roberts called the decision to leave Kim off the Opening Day roster arguably the most difficult one this spring.

“It was probably the toughest decision of the spring,”Roberts said. “There’s no doubt that Hyeseong at some point is going to come help us out.

“I think the driver as far as the outset, is giving Hyeseong the opportunity to play every day, play all over the diamond; he’s going to play some short, some center, some second base there. Whereas here, he wouldn’t have the runway to play more frequently."

Kim was hoping to start the season in the big leagues, but was determined to get back as quickly as possible.

“Hello, fans,” Kim wrote on social media after the announcement he'd be opening the season in the minor leagues. “I mentioned that my biggest goal for this season was to make the opening roster and show my face in the major leagues throughout the year, but I feel so sorry for not being able to keep that promise right from the start.

"Still, since the season is long, I’ll work hard to perform well, get called up quickly, and show you all my active presence in the major leagues. Thank you.”

Kim could potentially get that opportunity sooner rather than later depending on the results of Betts' MRI. Even if he doesn't get called up now, he should join the big league team at some point early in the season.

Hyeseong Kim Out of Triple-A Oklahoma City's Lineup on Saturday

Kim is out of the Comets' lineup on Saturday night, hinting that he could potentially be on his way to Washington to join the Dodgers ahead of Sunday's series finale.

Coming off a win last night that evened the series, the Comets look to claim game five tonight against the Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark with first pitch @ 9:05PM CT pic.twitter.com/bBvpcMXcfg — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) April 5, 2026

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.