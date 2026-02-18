Brusdar Graterol's Quest to Return Encounters Another Setback

When the Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers and catchers reported to Spring Training last week, manager Dave Roberts spoke optimistically about the group's overall health and trajectory for camp.

Some of that was seemingly rooted in Gavin Stone and River Ryan making respective returns from surgeries that prevented both from pitching last year.

However, the Dodgers were already facing the reality of not having Brock Stewart available come Opening Day due to his ongoing recovery from right shoulder surgery last year. Blake Snell also is behind other starters because he dealt with left shoulder inflammation during the World Series.

Then came a disconcerting update on Brusdar Graterol, who is now 15 months removed from having right shoulder surgery. Roberts said the Dodgers planned to have Graterol take a slow progression this spring because his velocity was down and other factors weren't at the expected level.

Less than a week later, Graterol has now been ruled out from being included on the Dodgers' Opening Day roster, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Brusdar Graterol won’t be ready to start the season, Dave Roberts said. Not much of a surprise at this point. The velocity ticked up last time he threw off a mound, but the Dodgers will continue to take things slow with him. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) February 18, 2026

Graterol joins Tommy Edman among the group of players who won't be on the Dodgers roster come Opening Day. That also includes the recently re-signed Evan Phillips, but just like with Stewart, it was known he wouldn't available to start the season.

Graterol hasn't pitched for the Dodgers since the 2024 World Series. It was his first time being active that postseason after going on the 15-day injured list during the final week of the regular season.

Grateorl appeared in three games against the New York Yankees, allowing one run over 2.1 innings. He then underwent right shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder that November.

The Dodgers expected Graterol to miss at least the first half of 2025 but anticipated a return at some point last year. He began the season on the 60-day injured list and never made his way onto the mound for the Dodgers or even a Minor League affiliate as part of a rehab assignment.

Dodgers bullpen without Brusdar Graterol

Given that Graterol, Phillips and Stewart won't be part of the Dodgers bullpen at the beginning of the season, it creates somewhat of an interesting roster scenario, if not need for a right-handed reliever.

Edwin Díaz, Blake Treinen, Ben Casparius, Will Klein and Edgardo Henriquez currently make up the depth of righties.

But there are question marks within that group, including with Treinen and Casparius. Klein of course established himself as a World Series hero last year and Henriquez showed flashes of his potential, but neither have significant experience.

Nevertheless, the Dodgers have demonstrated time and again they won't make a rash judgement with a player returning from injury or surgery, especially in the case of a pitcher. Ultimately, the team will prioritize having Graterol available for the postseason.