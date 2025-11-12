Dodgers All-Star Elects to Leave Organization, Head to Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Wednesday that right-handed pitcher Tony Gonsolin cleared waivers and elected free agency.

Gonsolin was designated for assignment by the Dodgers after their World Series win. He unsurprisingly cleared waivers as he's expected to miss most or all of the 2026 season as he recovers from a second major elbow surgery.

The Dodgers announced in the same move that catcher Ben Rortvedt was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds.

Gonsolin, 31, burst onto the scene in 2019 with a strong rookie season, finishing with a 2.93 ERA over 40 innings. He developed into a strong starter for LA, culminating in a 2022 season in which he went 16-1 with a 2.14 ERA across 130.1 innings, earning an All-Star appearance.

Gonsolin had struggled with injuries throughout his career, and reached a low point in 2023 when he was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery. He missed all of 2024 and was set to return for the start of 2025, but suffered a back injury that forced him to open the season on the IL.

Gonsolin ended up making seven starts in 2025 — sporting a 5.00 ERA across 36 innings — before being shut down with an elbow injury that led to another major surgery. He's unlikely to pitch in 2026, making it a likely quiet free agency unless a team wants to give him a two-year deal with low average annual value and bet on him returning to form in 2027.

Dodgers Lose Ben Rortvedt to Reds in Surprise Announcement

The Dodgers also announced that Rortvedt was claimed off waivers by the Reds. While the Dodgers didn't announce that Rortvedt was designated for assignment or waived, this officially brings an end to his Dodgers tenure.

Rortvedt was acquired by the Dodgers at this past year's trade deadline as an apparent throw-in in the three-team trade that sent Hunter Feduccia to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rortvedt ended up playing a critical role for the Dodgers late in the season when Will Smith and Dalton Rushing got hurt, and started both Wild Card games and two NLDS games before being replaced by a healthy Smith.

Rortvedt impressed with his game-calling and framing, leading to incredible success from Dodgers starting pitchers over the final month of the season and into October.

