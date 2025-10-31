Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers' Blake Snell Says He Got 'Unlucky' in World Series Game 5 Start

Aaron Coloma

Oct 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) relieves pitcher Blake Snell (7) in the seventh inning during game five of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell spoke on his start against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 5 of the World Series, calling himself "unlucky" in the outing.

Snell had been dominant for the Dodgers in the postseason leading up to the World Series, throwing 21 innings and allowing just two runs in the process. He cracked in Game 1 of the Fall Classic in Toronto, allowing five runs in as many innings, and also struggled in his outing in Game 5.

Davis Schneider led off the game with a first pitch home run, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed it up with another home run two pitches later. Snell kept the lineup quiet until the fourth inning, when Ernie Clement scored Dalton Varsho — who reached base on a softly-hit triple — with a sacrifice fly. Two more runs came in to score after Snell exited the game, however he was still credited with the runs.

Wednesday's game marked the first time Snell had allowed five or more earned runs in consecutive starts since April 2024.

"I mean, they didn't really get to me," Snell said. "First pitch of the game, 97 fastball up and in, he hits it 98 it goes out, pretty unlucky. Vlad, that's just a bad pitch. Down in fastball, but then after that pretty smooth sailing. Figured out their lineup, what they like to do. Then Varsho gets a triple on 78 exit velo, it's just unlucky.

"I'm not one to make excuses or anything close to that, but just pretty unlucky. There's only so much you can do.

"...Vlad, good hitter. Schneider, he hit it one mile an hour faster than I threw it, good location. Varsho triple, curveball, capped. Luck plays in baseball too."

The Dodgers now trail the Blue Jays in the World Series 3-2, and face elimination in Game 6, which takes place in Toronto. They'll hope luck is on their side for the game, and look to Yoshinobu Yamamoto to give them the start they need to kickstart a comeback on the road. Game 6 begins Friday at 5:00 p.m. PT.

Aaron Coloma
