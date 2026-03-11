Dodgers Continue to Show Massive Faith in Roki Sasaki

Roki Sasaki salvaged his rookie season but transitioning to the bullpen and becoming a key contributor for the Los Angeles Dodgers. But the temporary change in role was exactly that, as Sasaki and the Dodgers planned for a return to the rotation in 2026.

That process hadn't gone as expected, with Sasaki's command struggles resurfacing in both of his Cactus League starts. It prompted the Dodgers to make an adjustment by having him pitch in a 'B' game on a backfield at Camelback Ranch.

But the decision stemmed more from the Dodgers wanting to ensure Sasaki made progress in stretching out for the regular season. Manager Dave Roberts again made it clear the Dodgers expect Sasaki to be in their Opening Day rotation, per Bill Plunkett of the Southern California News Group.

Roberts said again Tuesday that “I just don’t see a world where he doesn’t break with us as a starter” given that Blake Snell and Gavin Stone will both open the regular season on the injured list.

In his first Cactus League game, Sasaki allowed three runs over 1.1 innings. That was followed by failing to make it out of the first inning in his next start, though Sasaki was re-inserted into the game. He completed two innings against the Cleveland Guardians while technically pitching in parts of three frames.

Some MLB scouts raised red flags after Sasaki's performance in his 2026 spring debut. The right-hander got his fastball velocity up to 98 mph in that outing but lacked consistent command.

Questions weren't exactly quelled when Sasaki made his second start, but he mentioned a mechanical adjustment proving key to his success upon being put back into the game.

The 24-year-old retired six batters in a row, collecting two strikeouts along the way. Sasaki not only found better command of his fastball but also effectively mixed in the slider-cutter that is in development as a third pitch.

Even with the uneven performances this spring, Roberts previously gave Sasaki a vote of confidence.

Roki Sasaki pitches in Minor League game

Wanting to ensure that Sasaki would stretch out to four innings, the Dodgers had him pitch against Minor Leaguers from the Chicago White Sox organization on Tuesday.

He faced 13 batters over the targeted four innings, finishing with nine strikeouts. The lone hit Sasaki allowed was a leadoff single. He threw 59 pitches, including 40 for strikes.