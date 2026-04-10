Dodgers' Dave Roberts Paid Hyeseong Kim $100 After Losing Bet

The Los Angeles Dodgers were on the brink of losing the 2025 World Series following their crushing back-to-back losses to the Toronto Blue Jays in Games 4 and 5 at Dodger Stadium.

Ahead of Game 6 in Toronto, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts tried to keep things light during the team's off-day workout at the Rogers Centre.

Roberts struck a deal with infielder Hyeseong Kim.

A race from first to third base between the Dodgers skipper and the fastest player on the team. What could go wrong?

Even with a head start, Roberts failed miserably in his attempt to beat Kim as he face planted in the dirt while rounding second. The moment was caught on camera and became a viral video on social media after the Dodgers social media team posted the race.

Dave Roberts faceplanted trying to beat infielder Hyeseong Kim in a race around the bases 😭pic.twitter.com/3bPBlRNtSr — DraftKings (@DraftKings) October 31, 2025

Fans were quick to speculate whether the race between Roberts and Kim would serve as a turning point for the Dodgers, who were on the brink of elimination. It perhaps helped the Dodgers shift their perspective as LA went on to win both Games 6 and 7 to become the first back-to-back World Series champions in a quarter century.

When the Dodgers arrived in Toronto for the World Series rematch, Roberts was asked whether there would be another race between him and the fan favorite.

“Absolutely not,” he told reporters. “My sprinting, racing days are over.”

He added: “I paid him $100. I’m debt-free.”

How is Hyeseong Kim Performing This Season?

After beginning the season in the minors, Kim was called up to the big leagues to replace Mookie Betts on the roster. The Dodgers star was placed on the injured list with a right oblique strain and is expected to miss at least four weeks because of it.

While it's unfortunate Betts will miss time, it opens the door for Kim to make his case to remain on the active roster. Thus far, Kim is 3-for-7 with an OPS of 1.127.

The former KBO infielder is expected to get starts at shortstop along with veteran Miguel Rojas, which has been the case thus far.

“I see Miggy and Kim taking down short, and leaving [Alex] Freeland at second base,” Roberts said. “Still knowing [Freeland] can play short. That’s kind of how I’m going to divvy it up and we’ll see. … But yeah, I would say the platoon is more so at short.

“But I also see Miggy potentially getting at-bats at short if a right-handed starter is going to.”

The Dodgers manager wants Freeland to get consistent at-bats while playing second base. He also likes Kim's defense at shortstop.

“I like his range, I like the way he gets off the ball, he catches it,” Roberts said of Kim. “Since he’s gotten here, I think his arm stroke, slot, has gotten better, so there’s more carry. It’s not a lack of arm strength, never has been, but I do think that the ball has more carry now, which I like playing short.”

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