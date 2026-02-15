Los Angeles Dodgers Unable to Keep Ben Rortvedt in Organization

The Los Angeles Dodgers having a full 40-man roster throughout the offseason and into Spring Training has impacted Ben Rortvedt multiple times since he helped them win a World Series.

Although not reported at the time, the Dodgers and Rortvedt agreed to a one-year, $1.25 million contract to avoid arbitration for the 2026 season. That was followed by the backup catcher getting designated for assignment.

The Dodgers' apparent attempt to sign Rortvedt to a contract that would help him pass through waivers was unsuccessful as he was claimed by the Cincinnati Reds. But three months later he was DFA'd by the Reds in their corresponding move to signing Eugenio Suárez.

That led Rortvedt back to the Dodgers organization and marked the end of Anthony Banda's tenure with the team. Rortvedt was designated for assignment less than a week later in order for the Dodgers to re-sign Evan Phillips.

New York Mets claim Ben Rortvedt

The Dodgers' second attempt to sneak Rortvedt through waivers was thwarted as the New York Mets claimed him. Dedniel Nuñez was placed on the 60-day injured list in order to make room for Rortvedt on the Mets' 40-man roster.

Ironically, the Mets previously signed former Dodgers backup catcher Austin Barnes to a Minor League contract in the offseason.

A whirlwind few months now has the 28-year-old joining the sixth organization of his career. The Minnesota Twins drafted Rortvedt in the second round in 2016. Rortvedt made his MLB debut with the Twins in 2021 but was included with Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa in a trade that sent the trio to the New York Yankees in March 2022.

Rortvedt joined the Dodgers at the 2025 deadline. L.A. also acquired Adam Serwinowski from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Hunter Feduccia.

Rortvedt wound up becoming a surprise contributor for the Dodgers as Will Smith and Dalton Rushing dealt with respective injuries. His work with the pitching staff was lauded by Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, manager Dave Roberts and teammates.

“Ben has been an unsung hero. Just coming in here trying to replace an All-Star catcher, he has the trust in the pitchers,” Roberts said last year. “He’s a servant first, he receives well, he throws well.

“He just understands who he is as a hitter. So to be able to kind of move runners, see pitches, put the ball in play, get hits when we need him, he’s been fantastic. And he had big shoes to fill, but he’s done a great job with the fingers, the catching, all of it.”

Dodgers' impact of losing Ben Rortvedt

With Rortvedt no longer part of the organization, the Dodgers will need to sort through their options to determine catching depth with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Eliezer Alfonzo, Griffin Lockwood-Powell, Nelson Quiroz, Chuckie Robinson and Seby Zavala are catchers who are with the Dodgers in Spring Training as non-roster invitees to big league camp. Robinson (52 games) and Zavala (194) both have MLB experience.

