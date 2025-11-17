Dodgers Expected to Pursue Kyle Tucker Only Under One Condition: Report

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of a few teams who could realistically bring coveted free agent Kyle Tucker into their organization this winter, but ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reports they aren't interested in a long-term contract for the slugger.

"The Dodgers have been and will continue to be linked to free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker, though industry sources believe they'll only get heavily involved if his market doesn't materialize," Gonzalez wrote. "The Dodgers are open to adding another bat, and doing so makes the most sense in the outfield, but they are not expected to go into the 10- or 12-year space for Tucker."

More news: Dodgers Predicted to Land Kyle Tucker by Multiple Insiders

Tucker is a multiple-time All-Star, having made his way to the Midsummer Classic in each of the last four seasons. He earned his second SIlver Slugger award in 2025, hitting 22 home runs and recording 73 RBIs through 136 games while keeping a .841 OPS.

While not his most impressive numbers, a hairline fracture in his hand held Tucker back towards the middle of the season.

More news: Dodgers World Series Champion Sends Message to Fans After Being Claimed by Reds

He has hit 20 or more home runs in each of the last five seasons, posting a bWAR of 4.6 or higher in each season. He has earned MVP votes on three occasions, coming in 2021, 2022 and 2023 with the Houston Astros.

The Dodgers need another outfielder, as their first choice left fielder from 2025, Michael Conforto, is currently a free agent, and LA is unlikely to move for a return. Tucker's natural position is right field, and he'd likely take that position from Teoscar Hernandez, who would slot back into left field like he did in 2024.

Tucker provides a better glove in right than Hernandez, having won a Gold Glove in 2022 and maintaining a league-average fielding run value throughout the season.

More news: Dodgers Could Be Active With Multiple Trades This Offseason, Says Insider

Spotrac places Tucker's market value at a 10-year contract worth $402 million, which would likely drive the Dodgers away in free agency. If not Tucker, the Dodgers have been linked to former MVP and Dodger Cody Bellinger, and could also look to fix the problem with players they already have, such as Alex Call and Ryan Ward.

Latest Dodgers News

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.