Dodgers Free Agent Might Delay Signing Until July: Report

Evan Phillips' road back to a major league mound has already been a long one.

The former Dodgers closer was non-tendered in November, making him a free agent. He reportedly hasn't been cleared to begin a throwing program since undergoing Tommy John surgery last summer, and exactly when he'll be able to return is unclear.

Given the usual 12- to 18-month timeline to return to action from the elbow ligament-replacement procedure, it makes sense if Phillips looks to sign a two-year contract in free agency. That way, any team interested in his services will have Phillips under contract for 2027 if he can't make it back to game action in 2026.

And yet, according to a new report from Tim Healey of the Boston Globe, Phillips prefers to sign a straight one-year deal and return to the market next offseason. He might delay signing until July, when he’s effectively game-ready.

The Red Sox are among the teams interested in Phillips, according to the report.

Phillips served as the Dodgers' closer in both 2023 and 2024, recording 42 saves in 47 opportunities.

In 2025, Phillips' season ended early. He made seven appearances and did not allow a run when he was placed on the injured list in May. He was projected to earn $6.1 million in 2026, and the Dodgers decided to reallocate that money — and his roster spot — after struggling to patch together their bullpen without him in 2025.

The Dodgers used Roki Sasaki as their closer for much of their October run to a World Series title. They could have used Phillips, who didn't allow an earned run in October 2024 through Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, when he was sidelined by a tear in his right rotator cuff. He didn't pitch at all in last year's World Series victory over the New York Yankees.

Since his 2022 breakout season with the Dodgers, Phillips has pitched 184.2 innings with a 2.14 earned run average.

The midseason signing strategy paid off for another veteran closer, right-hander David Robertson, just last summer. When teams were looking for bullpen help in advance of the July 31 trade deadline, Robertson signed with the Philadelphia Phillies on a prorated $16 million contract.

Phillips might not be worth that much to whichever team signs him, whenever it happens. But he has some precedent to wait to establish he's healthy and sign after the new season begins.

