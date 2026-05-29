Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Not Happy, Surprise Roster Move, LA Calling Up Top Prospect
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Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani wasn't happy after throwing six no-hit innings on Wednesday. The four-time MVP struck out seven and induced 14 swings-and-misses, but walked four batters (ultimately leading to an earned run).
Ohtani spoke after the hitless outing on what he wished went differently.
“I think I could’ve pitched deeper into the game if I give up hits,” Ohtani said through his interpreter. “Just the walks lead to shorter outings. And I would rather take the days where I get hit a little bit but still be efficient rather than walking and just not being able to pitch deeper into the game.”
In other news, there was a surprising roster move made as the Dodgers previously designated a veteran for assignment, but upon clearing waivers, is still with the team. The infielder is currently with Triple-A Oklahoma City as he continues his baseball life in a Dodgers uniform.
Finally, amid the unfortunate news of Teoscar Hernández getting set to hit the injured list, a top prospect is being called up to replace him.
A 28-year-old outfielder (with much of his recent experience being at first base) coming off a Pacific Coast League MVP award in 2025 is on the way to replace Hernández as he looks to make the most of his opportunity.
Despite the excitement of new blood in the dugout, manager Dave Roberts spoke on the mighty blow that losing a player like Hernández is, especially in the midst of him batting .381 in his last seven outings.
“Disappointing,” Roberts said. “He’s been playing so well, and he’s a big part of what we’re doing. So to lose him for any length of time is not great.”
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
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Dodgers Don't Lose Veteran Infielder in Surprise Twist
Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect to Replace Teoscar Hernandez After Injury
Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Huge Series With Red-Hot Phillies
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