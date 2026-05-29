Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Not Happy, Surprise Roster Move, LA Calling Up Top Prospect

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani wasn't happy after throwing six no-hit innings on Wednesday. The four-time MVP struck out seven and induced 14 swings-and-misses, but walked four batters (ultimately leading to an earned run).

Ohtani spoke after the hitless outing on what he wished went differently.

“I think I could’ve pitched deeper into the game if I give up hits,” Ohtani said through his interpreter. “Just the walks lead to shorter outings. And I would rather take the days where I get hit a little bit but still be efficient rather than walking and just not being able to pitch deeper into the game.”

In other news, there was a surprising roster move made as the Dodgers previously designated a veteran for assignment, but upon clearing waivers, is still with the team. The infielder is currently with Triple-A Oklahoma City as he continues his baseball life in a Dodgers uniform.

Finally, amid the unfortunate news of Teoscar Hernández getting set to hit the injured list, a top prospect is being called up to replace him.

A 28-year-old outfielder (with much of his recent experience being at first base) coming off a Pacific Coast League MVP award in 2025 is on the way to replace Hernández as he looks to make the most of his opportunity.

Despite the excitement of new blood in the dugout, manager Dave Roberts spoke on the mighty blow that losing a player like Hernández is, especially in the midst of him batting .381 in his last seven outings.

“Disappointing,” Roberts said. “He’s been playing so well, and he’s a big part of what we’re doing. So to lose him for any length of time is not great.”

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Not Happy After 6 No-Hit Innings vs Rockies

Dodgers Don't Lose Veteran Infielder in Surprise Twist

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect to Replace Teoscar Hernandez After Injury

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Huge Series With Red-Hot Phillies

Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim Expected to Lose Playing Time Behind Alex Freeland

Dodgers Emerging as Favorite to Land Tarik Skubal in Blockbuster Trade

Dodgers Scouting Star Japanese Third Baseman Ahead of Reported Move to MLB

Kiké Hernandez Sends Message to Dodgers Fans After Devastating Injury

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

"This is the greatest baseball player that we've certainly ever seen and probably of all time."@JonHeyman, Brian Kenny and @CY24_7 react to Shohei Ohtani's latest outstanding outing on the mound yesterday. pic.twitter.com/6wwqy4wLcY — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 29, 2026

Shohei Ohtani threw 6 no-hit innings against the Rockies on Wednesday night.



However, the Dodgers two-way star wasn't happy😳😳😳



He revealed why⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZhBXbaFUKq — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) May 29, 2026

TWO-HOMER GAME FOR JAMES TIBBS III☄️



He goes deep against Josh Hader and has driven in a career-high six runs tonight! pic.twitter.com/jem0TvTTcK — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) May 29, 2026

Kikè Hernandez perspective on Andy Pages World Series saving catch:



“I just didn’t put it into consideration that my own teammate was going to try and commit murder. I’m glad he caught because otherwise I might have murdered him.”



Never change Kikè 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3rXnVMsNd2 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) May 29, 2026

Adam Serwinowski racked up eight Ks over 5.1 frames for the Double-A @TulsaDrillers tonight 🔥



The Dodgers prospect is featured on this week’s Hot Sheet.



See here: https://t.co/BS5R6AgcCn



(🎥@TulsaDrillers) pic.twitter.com/LBEqecyiNN — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) May 28, 2026

Santiago Espinal cleared waivers and was sent to AAA OKC.



per @noahcamras pic.twitter.com/1rkwxTJGgP — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) May 29, 2026

MLB proposes the first salary cap since August 1994



Cap at $245.3 million, with a salary floor of $171.2 million.



per @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/tVUZC6Ves4 — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) May 28, 2026

The Dodgers are reportedly among the teams scouting a star Japanese third baseman ahead of his reported move to MLB👀👀 pic.twitter.com/I9cbePZTVC — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) May 28, 2026

Kiké Hernandez sent a message to Dodgers fans after his disappointing injury diagnosis⬇️⬇️



Get well soon, Kiké!! Can't wait to have you back🙏👏 pic.twitter.com/Zjm9YKxXzH — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) May 28, 2026

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