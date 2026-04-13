Dodgers Lineup vs Mets: Hyeseong Kim and Alex Freeland Out, Santiago Espinal Starting

The Los Angeles Dodgers (11-4) are welcoming the slumping New York Mets (7-9) into town for a three-game series beginning Monday.

The Dodgers are 7-3 in April and have lost just one of their first five series this season.

The Mets, on the other hand, are 4-7 in April, and have lost five straight games. Over their last five games, the Mets have scored a total of nine runs and have been shut out twice.

Dodgers vs Mets Pitching Matchup on Monday

It's a battle of left-handers on Monday night, as Justin Wrobleski is taking the mound for the Dodgers against David Peterson of the Mets.

Wrobleski made his first start of the year last week against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one run over five innings of work. He has a 4.00 ERA across nine innings this season with four strikeouts and five walks allowed.

As for Peterson, he's struggled over his last two starts after a strong Opening Day performance in which he threw 5.1 scoreless innings.

He's allowed five earned runs in each of his last two outings, both of which came against National League West opponents in the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Overall, Peterson has a 6.14 ERA with 14 strikeouts over 14.2 innings of work.

Peterson has made three career starts at Dodger Stadium, sporting a 5.40 ERA across 16.2 innings.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Kyle Tucker, RF Will Smith, C Teoscar Hernández, LF Freddie Freeman, 1B Andy Pages, CF Max Muncy, 3B Santiago Espinal, 2B Miguel Rojas, SS

Hyeseong Kim and Alex Freeland are both getting the days off, with Miguel Rojas and Santiago Espinal starting in their places.

Rojas was expected to be in the lineup for Kim with the left-handed Peterson on the mound. Freeland, however, is getting a night off with Espinal getting a rare start.

Espinal has nine at-bats across five games this season, with two hits, including a two-run single.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Mets on Monday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets on Monday, April 13 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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