Dodgers Lineup vs Phillies: Alex Freeland Starting With Hyeseong Kim Sent Down

The Los Angeles Dodgers are welcoming the Philadelphia Phillies into town for a three-game series between two of baseball's hottest teams.

The Dodgers (36-20) have won five games in a row and 12 of their last 14 overall.

The Phillies (29-27) have gone 20-8 since firing manager Rob Thomson and replacing him with ex-Dodger skipper Don Mattingly. They just swept the San Diego Padres in a three-game series at Petco Park.

This is a rematch of last year's National League Division Series, which the Dodgers took in four games.

Dodgers Making Roster Move Ahead of Friday's Game vs Phillies

The Dodgers are optioning Hyeseong Kim in a surprise move amid his struggles as of late. Santiago Espinal, who passed through waivers unclaimed after being designated for assignment, is taking his spot on the active roster.

Additionally, the Dodgers are expected to place outfielder Teoscar Hernández on the injured list and call up top prospect Ryan Ward to replace him.

Dodgers vs Phillies Pitching Matchup on Friday

Left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski is taking the mound for the Dodgers in his ninth start (and 10th appearance) of the season.

Wrobleski is coming off a rough start against the Milwaukee Brewers in which he allowed five runs on eight hits over five innings. He's allowed 14 runs over his last three starts (19.2 innings).

Overall, he's 6-2 with a 3.07 ERA across 55.2 innings this season.

Opposite Wrobleski will be Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler, who's in the midst of a dominant season after returning from surgery to remove a blood clot last year.

Wheeler is 4-0 with a 1.67 ERA across 37.2 innings (six starts). He has 36 strikeouts to eight walks and has allowed just one home run.

Wheeler has struggled in four career starts at Dodger Stadium, sporting a 5.75 ERA across 20.1 innings of work.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Kyle Tucker, RF Max Muncy, 3B Will Smith, C Alex Call, LF Alex Freeland, 2B

How to Watch Dodgers vs Phillies on Friday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, May 29 is 7:15 p.m. PT/10:15 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on Apple TV+.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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