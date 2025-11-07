Dodgers Linked to Projected $88 Million All-Star Closer in Free Agency
The Athletic's Jim Bowden named the Los Angeles Dodgers as a potential landing spot for All-Star closing pitcher Edwin Diaz this offseason.
Diaz opted out of the final couple of seasons of his contract with the New York Mets after the conclusion of the World Series, and will test the free agency market this winter. The right-hander has been one of MLB's most elite closers over the past several seasons, and would make a solid addition to any team.
Throughout his career, Diaz has recorded 253 saves, with his best season coming in 2018 when he had a league-leading 57. He has made three All-Star Games, including 2025, and has received Cy Young votes on two occasions.
Diaz recorded 28 saves last season while posting a 1.63 ERA, his best since missing 2023 with injury. He struck out 98 batters in 66.1 innings, and posted a 2.48 ERA+, the highest of his career. He ranked in the top one percent of MLB in strikeout percentage, whiff percentage, expected ERA and expected batting average against in 2025.
The Dodgers invested in a closer ahead of 2025, giving Tanner Scott a four-year, $72 million deal, however his season didn't play out how either party expected. Scott had a 4.74 ERA in 2025, blowing 10 of his 33 save opportunities throughout the season. He allowed 11 home runs last season, which was far higher than his previous career high of six.
Scott didn't feature in the postseason, leaving the team in the NLDS due to injury.
The Dodgers also showed weakness in their bullpen during the postseason despite their World Series win, often bringing in starters from the bullpen ahead of their regular relief arms.
If Diaz came to Los Angeles, he would slot right in to the Dodgers' bullpen and become the clear first option to close games. Spotrac lists Diaz's market value at a four-year, $73.3 million contract, which the Dodgers have already shown they're able to afford. Should Diaz choose to switch coasts, the Dodgers would be off to a great start in defending the top spot in the NL West in 2026.
