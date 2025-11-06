Dodgers Tabbed as Best Fit for Projected $189 Million All-Star in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers saw enough of Bo Bichette up close and personal during the World Series.
The infielder — despite playing with a balky knee — torched the Dodgers hitting .348 with eight hits in 23 at-bats. This included a .923 OPS and a mammoth three-run homer off Shohei Ohtani in Game 7.
Bichette, turning 28 in March, is set to hit the open market in search of a well-deserved multi-year contract.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic ranks Bichette as the No. 5 free agent in this current class. Interestingly enough, he also lists a handful of teams as possible options for the slugging middle infielder. These teams include the Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs, and the Dodgers.
"Bichette was leading the American League in hits before he suffered a left knee sprain on Sept. 6 that ended his regular season. He batted .311/.357/.483 with 44 doubles, 18 home runs and 94 RBIs, a huge bounce-back season after a career-worst 2024," Bowden writes. "He’s led the AL in hits twice in the last five years and has a career batting average of .294. He’s a below-average defender at shortstop, however, and several interested teams view him as an option for third base going forward.
"His prime years have just begun and he’s one of the youngest free agents on the market, though he has dealt with several lower body injuries the past couple of years. As long as teams have a clear sense of the health of his knee, Bichette will have plenty of suitors in free agency because he could be considered a fit as a shortstop, a third baseman or a second baseman."
Bichette is a career .294 hitter. He's awesome at spraying the ball to all parts of the park. His bat control is elite, the pedigree is there being the son of ex-MLB slugger Dante Bichette, and the advanced analytics indicate Bichette being a certified hitting machine.
In theory, the Dodgers could insert Bichette at second base in a full-time capacity. That would likely push a healthy Tommy Edman to the outfield. He also could play third, where Max Muncy has a $10 million club option for 2026. Even if Muncy came back for one year, it theoretically wouldn't preclude the Dodgers from investing a heavy amount in Bichette.
Things do get a bit wonky from a defensive standpoint. Even when healthy, Bichette ranks in the 1st percentile in range. Charitably, he's among the worst in the league defensively. It may not matter much because Bichette's elite nature with the bat is indisputable.
The Blue Jays likely will do everything in their power to keep him in Toronto. He's a perfect running mate for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and the franchise truly loves everything Bichette brings to the table.
Having said that, similarly to what Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell did, if you can't beat them...maybe you join them?
