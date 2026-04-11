The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost a right-handed pitcher after a brief stint with the organization.

Grant Holman, who was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers in early April, has now been claimed off waivers by the Detroit Tigers, ending his brief time with the Dodgers.

Holman was optioned to the Arizona Complex League Dodgers when he joined the team on April 1. Now, he's heading to Detroit, where he's been optioned to the Florida Complex League Tigers.

The Tigers today claimed RHP Grant Holman off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Holman has been optioned to the FCL. To make room on the 40-man roster, INF Trey Sweeney has been transferred to the 60-day injured list. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) April 11, 2026

There was no indication that the Dodgers had designated Holman for assignment, but the team must have recently placed him on waivers. The Dodgers were likely trying to quietly get him off the 40-man roster while keeping him in the organization, but were unsuccessful, as the Tigers picked him up. Detroit will now look to develop him after he's bounced around the league early in his career.

Grant Holman Career

Holman was initially drafted by the then-Oakland Athletics in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He debuted with the Athletics in 2024, making 18 appearances out of the bullpen and sporting a 4.02 ERA across 15.2 innings with 16 strikeouts to nine walks.

In 2025, Holman made another 22 relief appearances for the Athletics, sporting a 5.09 ERA with 17 strikeouts across 23 innings pitched.

Holman was designated for assignment by the Athletics this past February, and claimed by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was optioned to Triple-A, where he was expected to open the 2026 season.

However, the Diamondbacks designated him for assignment in late March, and the Dodgers picked him up. Now, he's on the move yet again as he looks to find a home in MLB.

Holman hasn't pitched in 2026 across any of the teams he's been with. He'll look to make his season debut with the Tigers at some level in the coming weeks.

Dodgers Clear 40-Man Roster Spot

While the Dodgers weren't able to keep Holman in the organization, they did clear a 40-man roster spot.

The Dodgers' 40-man roster was full with Holman. Now, it sits at 39.

It remains to be seen if the Dodgers were clearing a 40-man spot for a specific reason, or just wanted to pass Holman through waivers.

However, in the meantime, the Dodgers have some flexibility if they need to add a player to the 40-man roster.

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