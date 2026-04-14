Dodgers Make Trade, Acquire Pitcher From Phillies

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a trade on Tuesday, acquiring right-handed pitcher Griff McGarry from the Philadelphia Phillies, the team announced.

In exchange for McGarry, the Phillies received international bonus pool space and a player to be named later or cash considerations from LA.

The Dodgers made a trade, acquiring RHP Griff McGarry from the Phillies.



The Dodgers sent international bonus pool space and a PTBNL or cash.



McGarry, 26, has an 8.48 ERA in 52 career innings at AAA (only 4 starts).



He has a 2.99 ERA in 159.1 career innings at AA (37 starts). pic.twitter.com/UB1Zz3ismu — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 14, 2026

Who is Griff McGarry?

McGarry, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the Phillies back in 2021. He's spent a majority of his professional career with Philadelphia — aside from a brief stint with the Washington Nationals after being selected in the Rule 5 draft — but is yet to make his MLB debut.

McGarry reached Triple-A as early as 2022, a promising sign for a pitcher as young as him at the time. Unfortunately, he's struggled at Triple-A every season he's played there, putting Philadelphia in a difficult position.

In his career at the Triple-A level, McGarry has made 45 appearances (just four of them starts), sporting an 8.48 ERA across 52 innings of work.

In his career at the Double-A level, McGarry has made 37 starts (and 38 total appearances), sporting a 2.99 ERA across 159.1 innings of work.

McGarry was selected by the Nationals as the third overall pick in December's Rule 5 draft. However, he was designated for assignment by the Nationals in March, and returned to the Phillies organization shortly thereafter.

He made six appearances in spring training for the Nationals, sporting a 3.18 ERA across 5.2 innings with six strikeouts to five walks.

This year, across four innings at Triple-A for the Phillies, McGarry has allowed four runs on seven walks for a 9.00 ERA.

McGarry was ranked as a top-30 prospect in the Phillies organization from 2022-25, ranking as high as the No. 3 prospect in 2023, per MLB Pipeline.

Now, the Dodgers will take a chance on the right-hander, hoping to unlock something that he wasn't able to find with Philadelphia or Washington.

How Does Griff McGarry Fit With Dodgers?

McGarry has been assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he'll work with the team's pitching coaches to improve upon his rough career numbers at that level.

The Dodgers must have seen something they liked in McGarry, leading them to take a chance on the former top prospect.

McGarry will likely spend considerable time improving in Triple-A before he's an option for an MLB call-up. However, if the Dodgers are able to unlock something in his arsenal, he could turn out to be another steal in an organization full of them over the last handful of years.

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