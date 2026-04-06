Dodgers Lineup vs Blue Jays: Will Smith Out, Hyeseong Kim Starting

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back at the Rogers Centre for a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The teams last met five months ago at this very place, where the Dodgers came from behind in epic fashion to win Game 7 of the 2025 World Series in 11 innings.

The Dodgers players are prepared for a hostile environment in Toronto for three games this week.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup on Monday

Left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski is taking the mound for LA against former Dodger Max Scherzer for the Blue Jays.

Wrobleski was inserted into the starting rotation this week after working in a piggyback role to open the season.

Wrobleski pitched four innings in relief against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing three earned runs with two strikeouts.

This will, of course, be Wrobleski's first time facing the Blue Jays since his Game 7 incident when he was at the center of a benches-clearing brawl between the two teams. He knows what to expect on Monday night.

“It’s gonna be great,” Wrobleski said to Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA. “They’re gonna boo me and it’s gonna be really awesome. That’s what makes sports great, I think. If I were a Toronto fan, I probably wouldn’t like me either. So I completely understand."

As for Scherzer, he's coming off a strong 2026 debut against the Colorado Rockies in which he allowed one run with four strikeouts over six innings.

The future Hall of Famer started Game 7 of the World Series, allowing one run over 4.1 innings.

“I may be 41 years old, but I never thought I could love baseball this much,” Scherzer said after the game.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Kyle Tucker, RF Freddie Freeman, 1B Teoscar Hernández, LF Max Muncy, 3B Andy Pages, CF Alex Freeland, 2B Dalton Rushing, C Hyeseong Kim, SS

In their first real lineup without Mookie Betts (the Dodgers sat Tucker, Muncy and Smith on Sunday), the Dodgers are going with three just lefties by moving Freeman up to the No. 3 hole with Hernández moving up to the cleanup spot.

Kim, who joined the team when Betts was placed on the injured list, is getting his first start at shortstop.

Rushing is starting at catcher for a second straight game.

Blue Jays Lineup vs Dodgers

George Springer, DH Davis Schneider, LF Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B Kazuma Okamoto, 3B Ernie Clement, 2B Daulton Varsho, CF Myles Straw, RF Tyler Heineman, C Andrés Giménez, SS

How to Watch Dodgers vs Blue Jays on Monday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, April 6 is 4:07 p.m. PT/7:07 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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