Dodgers Notes April 9: Miguel Rojas Sr. Tragic Death, Ex-LA All-Star Dies, George Springer Drama
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The entire Los Angeles Dodgers family had a difficult day on Wednesday.
Shortstop Miguel Rojas rejoined the team following the tragic death of his father, Miguel Rojas Sr. He suffered a heart attack on Tuesday and passed away on his way to the hospital.
The Dodgers' shortstop said it was too difficult for him to travel back to Venezuela from Toronto in time for Wednesday's funeral. Thus, he wanted to be in the lineup for Wednesday's game, and played some exceptional defense behind starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani.
“I decided to stay and do what my father would like me to do, which is play baseball,” Rojas said. “I know how proud he was being my father, not just for what I did on the field but what I’ve been doing off the field as well. Every time he read news about me being good in the community and being good around the guys — that’s what he was. He was a guy that was always there for people.”
Ohtani, as well as many other Dodger players, wrote the initials "MR" on their hats in honor of Rojas.
“I’m sure it’s been a tough day for Miggy,” Ohtani said through his interpreter after the game. “He showed up today, made some really good plays. We just want to make sure that he’s well-supported.”
Unfortunately, Rojas Sr. wasn't the only member of the Dodgers family who died this week. The Dodgers announced on Wednesday that Davey Lopes, a four-time All-Star, one-time World Series champion and later a Dodgers coach, passed away. He was 80 years old.
Justin Turner and Matt Kemp were among the many people from the baseball world to pay their respects to Lopes.
The Dodgers did still have a game to play on Wednesday, and it wound up being one that put an end to their perfect road trip.
There was some drama early in the game, as Blue Jays outfielder George Springer took issue with how much warm-up time Ohtani had in the first inning.
There was also drama late, as the Dodgers bullpen blew a 3-1 lead after Ohtani pitched six innings while allowing just one unearned run.
Jack Dreyer allowed two runs in the seventh, while Ben Casparius gave one up in the eighth. The Dodgers had two on and one out against Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman in the ninth, but weren't able to get the tying run in.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
Miguel Rojas Had One Request for Dodgers After Tragic Death of Father
Dodgers' Miguel Rojas Will Play Despite Unexpected Personal Tragedy
Former Dodgers All-Star, World Series Champion Dies at 80
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Unhappy With George Springer After Questioning Shohei Ohtani Treatment
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Honoring Miguel Rojas in Touching Way After Death of Father
Justin Turner Reacts to Death of Dodgers All-Star, World Series Champion
Dodgers' Alex Vesia Honoring Late Daughter With Touching Tribute
MLB Analyst Doubts Shohei Ohtani Will Be in Cy Young Conversation for Dodgers
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Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Dodgers on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.Follow noahcamras