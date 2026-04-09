Dodgers Notes April 9: Miguel Rojas Sr. Tragic Death, Ex-LA All-Star Dies, George Springer Drama

The entire Los Angeles Dodgers family had a difficult day on Wednesday.

Shortstop Miguel Rojas rejoined the team following the tragic death of his father, Miguel Rojas Sr. He suffered a heart attack on Tuesday and passed away on his way to the hospital.

The Dodgers' shortstop said it was too difficult for him to travel back to Venezuela from Toronto in time for Wednesday's funeral. Thus, he wanted to be in the lineup for Wednesday's game, and played some exceptional defense behind starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani.

“I decided to stay and do what my father would like me to do, which is play baseball,” Rojas said. “I know how proud he was being my father, not just for what I did on the field but what I’ve been doing off the field as well. Every time he read news about me being good in the community and being good around the guys — that’s what he was. He was a guy that was always there for people.”

Ohtani, as well as many other Dodger players, wrote the initials "MR" on their hats in honor of Rojas.

“I’m sure it’s been a tough day for Miggy,” Ohtani said through his interpreter after the game. “He showed up today, made some really good plays. We just want to make sure that he’s well-supported.”

Unfortunately, Rojas Sr. wasn't the only member of the Dodgers family who died this week. The Dodgers announced on Wednesday that Davey Lopes, a four-time All-Star, one-time World Series champion and later a Dodgers coach, passed away. He was 80 years old.

Justin Turner and Matt Kemp were among the many people from the baseball world to pay their respects to Lopes.

The Dodgers did still have a game to play on Wednesday, and it wound up being one that put an end to their perfect road trip.

There was some drama early in the game, as Blue Jays outfielder George Springer took issue with how much warm-up time Ohtani had in the first inning.

There was also drama late, as the Dodgers bullpen blew a 3-1 lead after Ohtani pitched six innings while allowing just one unearned run.

Jack Dreyer allowed two runs in the seventh, while Ben Casparius gave one up in the eighth. The Dodgers had two on and one out against Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman in the ninth, but weren't able to get the tying run in.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Miguel Rojas Had One Request for Dodgers After Tragic Death of Father

Dodgers' Miguel Rojas Will Play Despite Unexpected Personal Tragedy

Former Dodgers All-Star, World Series Champion Dies at 80

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Unhappy With George Springer After Questioning Shohei Ohtani Treatment

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Honoring Miguel Rojas in Touching Way After Death of Father

Justin Turner Reacts to Death of Dodgers All-Star, World Series Champion

Dodgers' Alex Vesia Honoring Late Daughter With Touching Tribute

MLB Analyst Doubts Shohei Ohtani Will Be in Cy Young Conversation for Dodgers

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Updated NL West standings after Wednesday's games:



1. Dodgers (9-3)

T2. Rockies (6-6)

T2. Diamondbacks (6-6)

T2. Padres (6-6)

5. Giants (5-8)



What stands out to you? pic.twitter.com/gLO2NaN9XQ — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) April 8, 2026

Shohei Ohtani wrote the initials “MR” on his hat for Wednesday’s game, where he’s pitching and hitting.



He’s honoring Miguel Rojas, whose dad died of a heart attack on Tuesday.



Rojas is playing shortstop behind Ohtani today against the Blue Jays. pic.twitter.com/FbagzII3Xc — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 8, 2026

Shohei Ohtani pitched 6 innings with only 1 unearned run on Wednesday against the Blue Jays.



He didn't have his best stuff but absolutely battled to keep the Dodgers in the game.



That's what an ACE does🤩🤩🤩pic.twitter.com/62K09muoja — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) April 8, 2026

The Dodgers mourn the loss of Davey Lopes, who passed away today at age 80. Lopes was a member of the team’s record-setting infield of the 1970s and 1980s and one of the finest basestealers in MLB history. Our condolences go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/dJkOk0CWbP — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 8, 2026

Shohei wearing MR on his cap in honor of Miggy Ro. 💙 pic.twitter.com/ZcosIl5uJG — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 8, 2026

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