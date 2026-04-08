Dodgers' Miguel Rojas Will Play Despite Unexpected Personal Tragedy

At 37, Miguel Rojas played through a lot in his 13-year MLB career.

Yet Rojas had never dealt with the death of a parent in the middle of a season. That will change Wednesday, after the Dodgers’ shortstop announced on Instagram that his father passed away on Tuesday.

Rojas was a late scratch from the Dodgers’ starting lineup Tuesday.

Now, one day later, Rojas has rejoined the team in Toronto as the Dodgers look to sweep the three-game World Series rematch.

Not only that, Rojas is starting at shortstop and batting ninth against the Blue Jays in Toronto despite the personal tragedy.

“With immense sorrow on behalf of the entire Rojas family, I must inform everyone who had the privilege of knowing and spending time with my father, Miguel Rojas — known as “Micky” — that he passed away suddenly yesterday, April 7th, in the afternoon,” Rojas wrote in Spanish on Instagram.

“I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out to me and my family to offer their love and let us know just how deeply cherished my father was throughout his life. May God welcome him into His glory, and may he rest in peace.”

#Dodgers SS Miguel Rojas announced on Instagram that his father, Miguel Rojas Sr., suddenly passed away yesterday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/lQy1f9LjwB — Daniel Álvarez-Montes (@DanielAlvarezEE) April 8, 2026

Rojas was replaced by Hyeseong Kim in the Dodgers’ lineup at the last minute Tuesday. Manager Dave Roberts said only that Rojas was leaving the team due to a family matter.

The situation was indeed an emergency, yet it could only keep Rojas away from the team for one day.

Rojas is expected to see more playing time in the wake of an injury to starting shortstop Mookie Betts, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right oblique strain.

Rojas is slashing .263/.250/.316 in his first six games of the season. Always known as a glove-first infielder, Rojas took a rare star turn in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series in Toronto.

The Dodgers were trailing the Blue Jays 4-3 in the ninth inning when Rojas hit a solo home run against closer Jeff Hoffman to tie the game.

In the 11th inning, Will Smith homered to give the Dodgers a 5-4 win, lifting them to their second consecutive World Series championship.

The Dodgers don’t need Rojas to slug to justify his place in the lineup in the series finale. Getting him back one day after a deep personal tragedy is already an unexpected bonus.

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