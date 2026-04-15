Dodgers Notes: LA Makes Trade, Free Agent Joins Rays, Kyle Tucker Disagrees With Dave Roberts

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Mets, 2-1, on Tuesday evening and improved to 13-4 on the year.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto held it down for LA as he struck out seven across 7.2 innings of work, overcoming a first inning leadoff home run from Francisco Lindor. Superstar Kyle Tucker singled in a run to break the tie in the eighth inning, and Alex Vesia earned the save on three strikeouts in the ninth.

Ahead of the eventual victory, the Dodgers made a trade and acquired a right-handed pitcher from the Philadelphia Phillies. The 26-year-old hurler has a 2.99 ERA through 159.1 innings at the AA level, but an 8.48 ERA across 52 innings at the Triple-A level.

In other news, a Dodgers free agent who had been in the organization since 2018 inked a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays. The right-handed pitcher was placed on the injured list immediately after his signing, and to make room on the 40-man roster, another former Dodgers pitcher in right-hander Ryan Pepiot was transferred to the 60-day IL.

Finally, before eventually bringing in the go-ahead run on Tuesday, Tucker disagreed with manager Dave Roberts' assessment of his early season struggles. The right fielder spoke on his intentions at the plate not entirely translating to what happens upon swinging.

“I mean, if I did what I wanted to do from the first swing, putting it in play, I don’t think I’d be swinging as much,” Tucker said to the California Post. “When you’re swinging at strikes and putting a barrel on the ball and staying through the ball well, better outcomes happen. But I kind of cut my swing off a little bit, don’t really stay through it great, and then you start fouling pitches off and chasing some later in some counts.

"That’s where a lot of the extra swings come from.”

Perhaps Tuesday will mark a turning point in Tucker's tenure with the Dodgers as he looks to add to his .242 batting average and his OPS of .666.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Make Trade, Acquire Pitcher From Phillies

Dodgers Free Agent Pitcher Signs With Rays

Dodgers' Kyle Tucker Disagrees With Dave Roberts' Assessment of Early-Season Struggles

Dodgers Catcher Gives Roki Sasaki More Tough Love After Rough Outing

Edwin Diaz Told Dodgers He 'Didn't Feel Right' Amid Injury Concerns

Kyle Tucker Has Surprised Dodgers Hitting Coach in One Key Aspect

Dodgers Lineup vs Mets: Hyeseong Kim and Alex Freeland Starting

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Kyle in the clutch! pic.twitter.com/t7zmleECQ6 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 15, 2026

A dominant night from Yoshinobu. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/p4qfEwuve9 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 15, 2026

Blake Treinen with the huge strikeout to keep the game tied at 1. Yoshinobu Yamamoto's final line for the Dodgers:



7.2 IP

4 H

1 ER

1 BB

7 K

104 pitches

23 whiffs



Pure dominance from Yamamoto, and a great job by Treinen.pic.twitter.com/3Tp2NZPAAm — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 15, 2026

The Vesias had a special group in attendance for tonight's game. 💙 pic.twitter.com/6A78YN2nxu — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 15, 2026

Daesung and G-Dragon in the house? Fantastic Baby. pic.twitter.com/CYGHd98Zok — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 15, 2026

Zach Ehrhard, who was acquired alongside James Tibbs III from the Red Sox last trade deadline for Dustin May, hit an inside the park grand slam today for OKC.



Ehrhard is hitting .327 with an OPS of .965.



Tibbs is hitting .333 with an OPS of 1.242. pic.twitter.com/aVNyuI6WTx — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 15, 2026

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