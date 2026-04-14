Dodgers Lineup vs Mets: Hyeseong Kim and Alex Freeland Starting

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to take their series against the New York Mets on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers dominated the Mets, 4-0, on Monday behind a brilliant pitching performance from left-handed starter Justin Wrobleski. He threw eight scoreless innings on just 90 pitches en route to the Mets' third shutout in their last four games.

The Dodgers will now turn the ball over to their ace with eyes on another series win.

Dodgers vs Mets Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

Right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is taking the mound for the Dodgers for his fourth start of the season.

The reigning World Series MVP has been incredibly consistent thus far in 2026, making three starts of six innings each while allowing a total of five earned runs. He has a 2.50 ERA with 14 strikeouts to just two walks.

Opposite Yamamoto will be Mets rising star Nolan McLean. The right-hander has also allowed just five earned runs over his three starts this season, sporting a 2.70 ERA across 16.2 innings. He has 20 strikeouts to six walks.

McLean debuted last year, making eight starts and sporting a 2.06 ERA. The 12th start of his career will now come against the reigning back-to-back World Series champions at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Kyle Tucker, RF Will Smith, C Freddie Freeman, 1B Teoscar Hernández, LF Max Muncy, 3B Andy Pages, CF Hyeseong Kim, SS Alex Freeland, 2B

Kim and Freeland are back in the lineup manning the Dodgers' middle infield after a night off on Monday. Miguel Rojas and Santiago Espinal, who started on Monday, are back on the bench.

Moreover, with the right-hander on the mound, Freeman is back in the cleanup spot, while Pages is back down in the No. 7 spot. Kim is in the eighth hole, with the switch-hitting Freeland batting ninth, looking to turn the lineup over for the two lefties in Ohtani and Tucker at the top.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Mets on Tuesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets on Tuesday, April 14 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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