Dodgers Notes: LA Makes Trade, Miguel Rojas Prediction, Padres Star to Dodgers?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to signing closer Robert Suarez from the San Diego Padres, strengthening their bullpen while weakening a National League West rival.

The Dodgers are going to look for additional bullpen arms after the team's poor performance from their relievers last season.

Suarez has been one of the most elite closers in the game, and he would be the Dodgers' man to finish games.

In other news, one of the Dodgers' free agents this offseason, Miguel Rojas, is expected to come back. Multiple people around MLB are predicting that Rojas will sign for one more season before retiring, as he has stated he wants to do.

Finally, the Dodgers completed their first trade of the offseason this week, acquiring minor leaguer Tyler Gough for Robinson Ortiz.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

