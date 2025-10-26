Dodgers Notes: Yoshinobu Yamamoto Saves LA, Shohei Ohtani Pitching News, Tarik Skubal Trade Rumors
During Game 2 of the World Series, Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivered a standout performance for the Los Angeles Dodgers, pitching a complete game and allowing just one run.
He managed to keep the Dodgers from going to their bullpen, which is a known weakness for Los Angeles.
The Dodgers won, 5-1, as their offense recorded six hits, compared to Toronto's four hits.
Before the game, it was revealed that Shohei Ohtani will be pitching in Game 4 of the World Series, making his debut on the mound for the Fall Classic.
Finally, American League Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal was linked to the Dodgers in a potential offseason trade. The Detroit Tigers ace has elite stuff and would make an already strong rotation one of the best ever assembled.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
