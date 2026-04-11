Dodgers President Admits Team Has Financial Advantage After $125 Million Stadium Deal

Over the last few seasons, the Los Angeles Dodgers have become the "villains" of baseball for a multitude of reasons.

First off, the Dodgers have simply won, winning two straight World Series titles and three in the last six years.

But it's not just the winning that has many around the game angry, but rather the overall spending by the Dodgers organization. Los Angeles has been toward the top, if not the top team, in terms of payroll almost every year, and this has caused frustration to rise.

The idea of a salary cap in baseball has been a heavily discussed topic of late, and there is expected to be a lockout after the 2026 season. The current CBA between the owners and MLBPA expires after the season, and the push for a salary cap is here, with the Dodgers being the face of everything.

Despite winning two straight titles, the Dodgers have continued to spend, which many teams believe is unfair. Los Angeles also just signed a five-year, $125 million deal with Uniqlo to take over naming rights for Dodger Stadium, further adding to the owners' spending limits.

While many around the league see the Dodgers having an unfair advantage, president Stan Kasten isn't apologizing. Kasten discussed the advantages that Los Angeles has following the new stadium naming deal.

“I recognize that we have advantages that other teams don’t get to benefit from. I acknowledge that. I’m not going to apologize for capitalizing," Kasten said.

But even with the Dodgers' spending advantages due to the owners of the team, there are also real disadvantages in terms of money spent on the roster. The state of California has extremely high tax rates, and some free agents would prefer not to have a ton of money taken out of checks.

This past offseason, right-hander Merrill Kelly stated that he didn't sign with the San Diego Padres due to the state taxes. While this didn't directly affect the Dodgers, it shows that being in the state of California can be a detriment to teams.

Even with the spending that the Dodgers have done, there is no guarantee that they will win the World Series. Over the last 15 years, only three teams that ended the year with the highest payroll won the World Series: the 2025 Dodgers, the 2024 Dodgers and the 2018 Boston Red Sox.

In 2023, the two teams at the top, the New York Mets and New York Yankees, both missed the playoffs. Spending in baseball doesn't equal winning, and the numbers prove it.

Los Angeles has invested a lot of time and energy into building a sustained winning organization, and it is now paying off with the players that the team has brought into the mix.

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