Dodgers Add MLB Experience to Organization With Latest Signings

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced their group of 32 non-roster invitees to Spring Training, which comprised of prospects, players with MLB experience and others who help fill out organizational depth.

Based on prior reports of their signings, Cole Irvin was included on the list of players who will be in big league camp. Irvin signed a Minor League contract as he looks to return from spending last year with the Doosan Bears of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).

The 32-year-old is 28-40 with a 4.54 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 134 games (93 starts) across parts of six Major League seasons.

Ryder Ryan, the older brother of River Ryan, is also going to be in Major League camp this spring. Carlos Durán, traded to the A's last year for Esteury Ruiz, returned to the Dodgers organization earlier in the offseason on a Minor League contract as well.

Dodgers' Minor League signings

Additional players with MLB experience who signed with the Dodgers in under-the-radar fashion this offseason are Jordan Weems and Seby Zavala.

Jordan Weems

Weems signing with the Dodgers had not been reported until he was announced with their group or non-roster invitees to 2026 Spring Training.

The right-hander was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the third round of the 2011 MLB Draft. Weems went on to make his big league debut with the then-Oakland Athletics in 2020 but only appeared in nine games.

Weems made a combined seven appearances with the Athletics and Arizona Diamondbacks the following year before receiving a larger opportunity with the Washington Nationals in 2022. He appeared in a career-high 51 games for the Nationals in 2023 and 41 the next season.

Weems spent the bulk of 2025 pitching at the Triple-A level of the Braves and Houston Astros, but did make four appearances in the Majors. During that span with the Astros he allowed seven runs in 4.1 innings pitched.

Overall in his MLB career, the 33-year-old has a 5.51 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 144 games. Weems has a fastball that averages 95.7 mph and could be the type of pitcher the Dodgers look to make some refinements with.

Seby Zavala

Zavala is among five non-roster catchers who will be with the Dodgers in Spring Training, joining the likes of Will Smith, Dalton Rushing and Ben Rortvedt. Though, Smith will leave Camelback Ranch in order to join Team USA for the World Baseball Classic.

Zavala spent all of last season with Triple-A Worcester, affiliate of the Red Sox, but has appeared in parts of five years at the Majors since making his debut in 2019.

The Chicago White Sox selected Zavala in the 12th round of the 2015 MLB Draft. Dependent on what the Dodgers plan with Rortvedt, it's plausible Zavala will be needed at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Another scenario could see the Dodgers prefer Zavala as their Minor League catching depth over Robinson.

Recommended articles