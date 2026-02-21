Dodgers Still Looking to Solidify Bench With Latest Roster Addition?

The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed Jack Suwinski off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates and placed Kiké Hernández on the 60-day injured list in order to make room on their 40-man roster.

Hernández already was not expected to be ready for Opening Day as he remains on the mend from left elbow last November. Evan Phillips previously was put the 60-day IL as well due to his timeline for a return from Tommy John surgery not being until the middle of the season.

Suwinski is joining the Dodgers five days after he was designated for assignment by the Pirates so they could make room for the signing of Marcell Ozuna. Suwinski made his MLB debut with Pittsburgh in 2022.

He played for the Pirates over parts of four seasons and had his biggest success in 2023. That year saw Suwinski bat .224/.339/.454 and set career highs with 21 doubles, 26 home runs and 74 RBI in 144 games.

Suwinski was on the Pirates' Opening Day roster last year but got sent down to Triple-A Indianapolis by late April. He returned to the Major League level in June, but only for one day.

Suwinski then was back with the Pirates in July and remained on their roster until suffering a strained right groin at the end of August. He played in 59 games for the Pirates last year.

How Jack Suwinski possibly fits Dodgers roster

Given that Hernández and Tommy Edman were ruled out for for the Opening Day roster, there potentially is a spot available on the Dodgers' bench.

Hyeseong Kim conceivably could help the outfield depth while also spending time at second base, and Suwinski is another left-handed hitting platoon option.

Suwinski is capable of playing all three outfield positions and could be viewed as a more attractive candidate as a fourth outfielder on their roster over Alex Call, who has Minor League options remaining.

Even with his lackluster offensive production, Suwinski does have strong plate discipline that rates among the best in terms of chase and walk rates. Moreover, he offers a slightly better speed element than Call in terms of a potential pinch-runner.

Suwinski's arrival also could spell trouble for Ryan Ward. He was a long shot to make the roster anyhow but now his future with the organization could be in even more question. Ward was named the 2025 Pacific Coast League MVP.

Ward was added onto the Dodgers' 40-man roster during the offseason, along with Ronan Kopp.