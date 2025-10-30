Dodgers Lose Clayton Kershaw’s Last Game at Dodger Stadium, Trail 3-2 in World Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers were defeated, 6-1, by the Toronto Blue Jays in World Series Game 5 Wednesday night.
More news: Dodgers Coach Receives Interest For Another NL Managerial Vacancy: Report
Blake Snell got off to a rough start giving up back to back home runs to Davis Schneider and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Within the first three pitches of the game, the two-time Cy Young winner had allowed two earned runs.
Snell finished the night with five earned runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and four walks across 6.2 innings pitched in World Series Game 5. The left-hander opened the Fall Classic for the Dodgers and also struggled on the mound in Game 1.
Snell allowed five earned runs across five innings, which ultimately resulted in an 11-4 loss for the Dodgers in the opening matchup.
Kiké Hernandez, who was batting below. 200 in the World Series, got the Dodgers on the board with a solo home run that sailed 407 feet in the third inning. The Dodgers still trailed the Blue Jays by one run.
Toronto didn't take long to strike back as Ernie Clement's sacrifice fly brought in Daulton Varsho to score, giving the Blue Jays a 3-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning. A poor defensive play from Teoscar Hernandez in right field allowed Varsho to get on third, which set him up perfectly to score on Clement's sacrifice fly.
Both the Dodgers offense and Blue Jays offense quieted down in the following frames, but Toronto kept their scoring going in the seventh inning.
Snell left his start with a runner on first and third with the Dodgers deploying Edgardo Henriquez to get the final out of the inning. On a 3-2 count, the hard-throwing reliever walked Guerrero Jr. on a wild pitch and allowed Addison Barger to score.
The Blue Jays didn't stop there. A Bo Bichette single to right brought home Andres Gimenez to give Toronto a 5-1 lead over the defending champions.
A relentless Blue Jays lineup added another run in the eighth to seal the Dodgers' fate in World Series Game 5. This was not only the last home game of the 2025 season, but more importantly, it was Clayton Kershaw's last ever career game at Dodger Stadium.
While Kershaw didn't pitch Wednesday, the Dodgers could not earn the win in his final game at the stadium he's called home for the past 18 seasons. The veteran southpaw recorded the final out of the 12th inning in World Series Game 3, which eventually led to the Dodgers 6-5 walk-off win in the 18th inning.
With the series even at 2 games a piece heading into Wednesday's matchup, everyone speculated Game 5 would be a monumental momentum shift for the team that came out victorious. And so, the Blue Jays heading back to Rogers Centre with a 3-2 series lead is a good sign for Toronto fans.
It appears the mighty Dodgers have fallen.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.