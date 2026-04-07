Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Calls for Dodgers to Make Move

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has a request for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers have one of the hottest prospects in baseball currently raking in Triple-A in James Tibbs III. DeSantis called for him to be called up to the majors.

"Get that man to the Big Leagues!" DeSantis wrote in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) regarding Tibbs, the former Florida State Seminole.

Get that man to the Big Leagues! https://t.co/RJnNtMb7Ws — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) April 6, 2026

Tibbs is off to a red-hot start at Triple-A, hitting .474 with seven home runs, 13 runs batted in and a 1.719 OPS. As the power hitter is tearing it up with the Oklahoma City Comets, like many Dodgers fans, DeSantis wants to see Tibbs in action at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers acquired Tibbs in a deadline day trade with the Boston Red Sox last year, who received longtime LA pitcher Dustin May. THe Dodgers also received outfielder Zach Ehrhard.

The 2025 season was a rollercoaster for the 23-year-old Tibbs, who was traded twice in the span of six weeks.

Before joining the Dodgers, Tibbs was part of the return package for Red Sox star Rafael Devers, who landed with the San Francisco Giants last summer.

Tibbs' journey through the minors has been anything but easy. However, he's done a stellar job of adjusting as he spent the spring at big league camp with the Dodgers.

“It’s very rare for somebody picked that high to be traded twice so soon,” general manager Brandon Gomes said of Tibbs. “We know this has been a lot. First year of pro ball is challenging enough and then first full season and you’re getting shipped around the country. I think it was just kind of listening and hearing him out and sharing ideas.”

Tibbs is one of many Dodgers in Triple-A waiting for a promotion to the big leagues. Hyeseong Kim was the first player to receive one as he replaced Mookie Betts on the Dodgers roster over the weekend. Betts was placed on the injured list with a right oblique strain.

Kim got his first start of the 2026 season Monday against World Series runners up, the Toronto Blue Jays. He went 2-for-4 with a walk.

Other Dodgers prospects like Tibbs are still waiting their turn, such as pitchers River Ryan and Kyle Hurt as well as outfielder Ryan Ward. Tibbs is in an unusual position having bounced back and forth between organizations last season, but he's wasted no time finding success within the Dodgers' farm system.

“I’ve always had a hard time at first adjusting,” Tibbs explained this spring to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.

“They’ve just let me be myself,” he added. “I think the main thing was just coming in here, I just felt like a shell of myself. I was trying to find my swing again, find the thing that made me successful in the past.”

As Tibbs continues his upward trajectory with OKC, the Dodgers know what they have in the power hitter.

“He’s a championship-type player,” manager Dave Roberts said of Tibbs this spring.

As the Dodgers hunt down a third consecutive championship, Tibbs could very well play a role for the team in 2026. For now, though, DeSantis will have to wait, as the Dodgers outfield is full with Teoscar Hernández, Andy Pages and Kyle Tucker.

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