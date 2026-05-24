Teoscar Hernandez Says Andy Pages Will Have His Job When He Leaves Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a strong collection of talent on the roster, but what makes this team so special is how the role players complement each other.

This has allowed the team to find real success on the field, which is why the Dodgers have won three World Series titles in the last six seasons.

Two players who have helped Los Angeles greatly over the last year have been outfielders Teoscar Hernández and Andy Pages. Both guys have played their roles well, giving the Dodgers above-average production from the outfield.

Hernández recently joked about Pages taking his job whenever he leaves the Dodgers organization. That job, however, involved being in charge of throwing the sunflower seeds when someone hits a home run.

“It’s getting better,” Hernández said about Pages' sunflower seed throwing. “He’s going to have my job when I’m not here.”

Hernández was in a slump early in the year, as it didn't get off to the way that anyone would have expected. However, he's been much better as of late, and is starting to look like the run producer the Dodgers have counted on.

Over the last two years, Hernández has been one of the more consistent pieces for the Dodgers' offense, making his early season struggles a bit concerning. However, he's quickly gotten his season back on track, especially as of late.

Overall, Hernández has hit .276 with seven home runs and 31 runs batted in over 47 games played, with an OPS of .796. Over the last 15 games, he's hitting .358 with three home runs, 14 RBIs and an OPS of 1.030

As for Pages, he is in the midst of a full breakout year, and the Dodgers have been very encouraged by his play. In 52 games this year, Pages has hit .283 with 10 home runs and 43 runs batted in, posting an OPS of .823.

Pages has also played above-average defense in center field, making an early case to be an All-Star in the National League.

Both guys will be main pieces in helping the Dodgers win again this season, but looking ahead, Pages could have a real long-term role with this team. Pages is only 25 years old, while Hernández is 33. Thus, sooner or later, Pages will need to take Hernández's role as the sunflower seed thrower.

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