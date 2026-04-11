Former Dodgers Fan Favorite Justin Turner Finally Finds New Home

Former Los Angeles Dodgers fan favorite Justin Turner has finally found a new home, a few weeks into the new MLB season. Turner has signed to play with the Tijuana Toros in the Mexican League, according to Dodgers insider David Vassegh.

Source confirms Justin Turner has signed to play with Tijuana Toros in Mexican League. 🇲🇽 #Dodgers Teammates used to refer to JT as "Rojo Chingon” pic.twitter.com/RWDHvyFQ6g — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) April 11, 2026

Turner had been patiently waiting for a new landing spot for 2026 after spending last season with the Chicago Cubs. The now 41-year-old saw his mutual option with Chicago declined after the 2025 season ended, making him a free agent.

The veteran infielder only played in 80 games for the Cubs last season, in part due to his age. During his playing time, Turner hit .219 with three home runs and 18 runs batted in.

Turner did hit his 200th career home run with the Cubs, marking a strong milestone for the veteran infielder. But his time in Chicago meant more than his stats, as he was a big piece of the leadership in the locker room.

Congrats to Justin Turner on reaching 200 career home runs! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Yank0q4UjQ — MLB (@MLB) July 9, 2025

“He’s huge,” catcher Carson Kelly said last year. “He’s been around the game for a long time, he’s seen a lot of things. And he’s been on a lot of really good teams that have won a lot of games.

Chicago made the playoffs in 2025, with Turner's voice looming large in the clubhouse. But many teams prefer to have leaders on the roster who can actually perform well, too, and this seemed to leave Turner out in the dust this offseason.

Turner will now move forward in the Mexican League, and he is looking to keep his career going strong. The veteran could always return to the big leagues down the line, but at his age, it seems more like a pipe dream.

Justin Turner Dodgers Impact

However, his impact on the Dodgers organization can't be overstated, as he was a big part of the foundation that was set over the last decade-plus.

Turner helped Los Angeles win the World Series in 2020, and he was part of the teams that lost in 2017 and 2018 in the Fall Classic.

Turner originally joined the Dodgers on a minor league deal in 2014, and he quickly made his impact felt within the organization. After coming to Los Angeles, Turner's career completely turned around, and he has credited the Dodgers for helping him do just that.

His leadership combined with his solid hitting allowed the Dodgers to be a powerhouse for years. Turner was loved by the fans in Los Angeles, and when the organization decided to move on from him following the 2022 season, many were heartbroken.

Over his MLB career, Turner made two All-Star teams, and he was named the 2017 NLCS MVP. If his time in the major leagues is over, he will always be remembered fondly by both fans of the Dodgers and baseball fans in general.

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