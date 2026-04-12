Former Dodgers Infielder Dies at 76

Phil Garner, who played briefly in Los Angeles in one of his 16 major league seasons, died on Saturday. He was 76.

Garner batted .190 (24-for-126) with two home runs and five stolen bases as a utility infielder for the Dodgers in 1987.

The Dodgers mourn the passing of longtime MLB player and manager as well as former Dodger infielder Phil Garner. Our condolences to his loved ones. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 12, 2026

Garner is a baseball lifer whose best years as a player came earlier in his career with the Oakland A's (1973-76), Pittsburgh Pirates (1977-81) and Houston Astros (1981-87). A three-time All-Star (1976, 1980, 1981), Garner was traded to the Dodgers for a player to be named later in June 1987.

Garner signed with the San Francisco Giants after his only season in Los Angeles. He finished his playing career with 15 games for the Giants in 1988.

The Brewers are saddened to learn of the passing of Phil Garner pic.twitter.com/NLHqhxhm2P — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 12, 2026

Garner won a World Series with the Pirates in 1979, collecting at least one hit in each of the seven games against the Baltimore Orioles. He set a World Series record for second basemen by turning seven double plays.

Garner returned to the postseason with the Astros in 1981. The Dodgers and Astros played a best-of-five series, a matchup of the two NL West champions of the strike-shortened season.

Garner scored the only run of a 1-0 win in the 11th inning of Game 2 of the National League Division Series for the Astros. The Dodgers won the final three games of the series to advance to the 1981 NLCS.

Garner retired with a .260 batting average and 225 stolen bases in his 16-year playing career.

After his final season with the Giants, Garner went on to manage in the majors for 15 seasons. He piloted the Milwaukee Brewers (1992-99), Detroit Tigers (2000-02) and Astros (2004-07), retiring with a 985-1,054 record.

Garner managed the Astros to their first-ever World Series appearance in 2005. They lost to the Chicago White Sox in four games.

According to MLB.com, Garner had been battling pancreatic cancer in recent years. He threw out the first pitch before a game between the Astros and Tigers at Daikin Park in August 2025.

“He means so much to so many people,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said of Garner at the time. “As he has gone through the things in life that he has, he’s always put other people in front of him. It’s good to be able to share a day that’s about him.”

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