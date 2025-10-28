Freddie Freeman Hits Walk-Off Home Run as Dodgers Win World Series Game 3 in 18th Inning
The Los Angeles Dodgers won 6-5 against the Toronto Blue Jays in a game that was tied for the longest in World Series history.
Tyler Glasnow started Game 3 strong, recording a quick 1-2-3 inning. Most notably, he struck out George Springer in the leadoff smudge.
The punch-out received a loud ovation, nearly as loud as the boos that were directed at Springer for his role in the 2017 Houston Astros cheating scandal.
Ohtani then opened up the bottom of the first inning with a ground-rule double, though the next three hitters failed to cash him in.
In the top of the second inning, Bo Bichette hit a lead-off single, but he was eventually picked off on a pitch he thought was a ball that would have resulted in a walk; instead, it was called a strike. Bichette was already heading to second base, and without him knowing, the play was still live and got out.
Daulton Varsho, who was batting during the pick-off play, was walked. Alejandro Kirk hit a single that advanced Daulton Varsho to third base, putting pressure on Glasnow, but he escaped the jam.
At the turn of the inning, Teoscar Hernandez hit a solo home run that put the Dodgers ahead. The top of the third was another 1-2-3 inning from Glasnow.
The bottom of the third features a lot of action, with Ohanti hitting a solo home run that increases the lead to 2-0. Freddie Freeman managed to get a walk and stole second base. Will Smith came up to the plate and hit a single, and Freeman sprinted home, but he was out by a mile, ending the inning.
During the top of the fourth inning, the Blue Jays' Kirk hit a three-run homer off Glasnow after Tommy Edman made a fielding error that helped get Bichette on base, and Guerrero was walked.
Then, the Blue Jays added another insurance run after two singles put a man on third base, before Springer struck out to end the side.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Dodgers went down 1-2-3. In the top of the fifth inning, Glasnow got two outs before Anthony Banda came in and ended the inning.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Enrique Hernandez hit a single and Shohei Ohtani hit a double. Kike circled the bases and came home safely, bringing the game down to 4-3.
Shohei Ohtani scored on a Freddie Freeman RBI single, tying the game at four runs each, though the inning ended on a Will Smith strikeout.
Justin Wrobleski came in at the top of six inning for Banda, making quick work of the Blue Jays with only a single allowed.
During the bottom of the sixth inning, Teoscar Hernandez hit a single, and then Kike Hernandez hit a two-out single, though Teoscar was tagged out at third base after an aggressive baserunning attempt.
Manager Dave Roberts brought in Blake Treinen with two outs in the top of the seventh, though Guerrero hit a single and scored after Bo Bichette hit a single that bounced off the right field side wall in a strange way.
Treinen eventually got the third out, though the Blue Jays were ahead 5-4. In the bottom of the inning, Ohtani responded with another home run, this time tying the game at 5-5.
At the top of the eighth inning, Jack Dreyer replaced Trein, though he allowed a runner on first and second with one out. Roberts chose to go with his closer Roki Sasaki, who was able to get out of the jam.
The Dodgers went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the eighth. The top of the ninth inning started with Guerrero flying out, but Isiah Kiner-Falefa worked a walk, and Varsho hit a single that reached first base, although Tommy Edman made a great throw to get IKF out at third base.
Sasaki walked Kirk, but got Straw out with a grounder, ending the top of the ninth.
The Dodgers struggled to get much going in the bottom of the ninth inning. Andy Pages popped out, Ohtani was intentionally walked, but he was caught stealing second after a review of the play. Mookie Betts flew out to right field, taking the game into extra innings.
Los Angeles called on Emmet Sheehan at the top of the 10th inning, who quickly recorded two outs. Ty France then hit a single, and Nathan Lukes doubled, but Tesocar threw a strong ball that tagged France out at home just in time.
At the bottom of the inning, Freddie Freeman popped out, and then Will Smith was hit by a pitch to draw a walk. Max Muncy struck out next, though Tesochar Hernandez hit a single to move Smith into scoring position.
Tommy Edman popped out, sending the game into the 11th inning.
Sheehan stayed in the game for the top of the 11th inning, working a 1-2-3 inning with much less stress than the 10th inning.
The Blue Jays brought in Braydon Fisher for Jeff Hoffman, who struck out Kike Hernandez. Andy Pages lined out, with the Jays intentionally walking Shohei Ohtani.
Mookie Betts hit a single that put Shohei Ohtani at second, though Freddie Freeman flew out to end the inning.
At the top of the 12th, Alejandro Kirk walked. Straw bunted, though it ended up falling into Freeman's glove. Ernie Clement grounded out, and Sheehan then intentionally walked Andres Giménez.
Runners were on first and second when Davis Schneider singled on a slow roller to third base, though base-runner Tyler Heineman beat the throw.
With the bases loaded and two outs, Roberts signaled to the bullpen and brought in Kershaw, who recorded the groundout against Nathan Lukes.
The Dodgers went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the inning. With one out, the Jays brought in Eric Lauer for Braydon Fischer.
Roberts tapped Edgardo Henriquez out of the bullpen for the top of the 13th inning, getting a 1-2-3 himself.
At the start of the 13th inning for the Dodgers, Tommy Edman hit a lead-off double. Miguel Rojas came in as a pinch-hitter for Kike, moving Edman to third with one out. Alex Call replaced Andy Pages, though he popped out. The Jays intentionally walked Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts, loading the bases for Freddie Freeman, but he ended up flying out.
Henriquez had another shutdown 1-2-3, showing impressive stuff with his slider and 100+ mph fastball.
Third baseman Max Muncy worked a one-out walk. Tesoscar Hernandez hit a single to center field, though Tommy Edman popped out and Miguel Rojas grounded out.
At the top of the 15th, Roberts brought in Will Klein, who got the two outs relatively easily. Vladimir Guerrero hit a single, though IFK struck out to end the inning.
The Dodgers and Blue Jays remained tied, with relievers Klein, Lauer, and finally Brendon Little taking over. Eventually — finally — Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off home run.
