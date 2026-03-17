Zyhir Hope, James Tibbs III Among Newest Round of Dodgers Spring Training Roster Cuts

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a third round of Spring Training roster cuts following Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, sending a wave of eight players to Minor League camp.

Paul Gervase and Michael Siani were optioned, while Zach Ehrhard, Zyhir Hope, Cole Irvin, Noan Miller, Ryder Ryan and James Tibbs III were re-assigned to Minor League camp. The difference in the designation is determined by whether or not a player is on the 40-man roster.

Hence, Gervase and Siani were both optioned.

Like with each of the first two rounds of roster cuts, all the aforementioned players remain eligible to participate in Cactus League games despite being removed from the Major League clubhouse at Camelback Ranch. The Dodgers play their final Spring Training game in Arizona on Saturday.

First pitch for that contest was moved up one hour to 11:05 a.m. PT in part to better accommodate for the MLB Spring Breakout game taking place between prospects from the White Sox and Dodgers organizations.

Dodgers Spring Training roster cuts 3.0

The Dodgers still have 45 players remaining in big league camp, comprised of 24 pitchers and 21 position players. That total does not include Evan Phillips or Kiké Hernández, who already are on the 60-day injured list.

Zach Ehrhard

Ehrhard is one of the prospects the Dodgers received from the Boston Red Sox in the Dustin May trade last season, and he was a non-roster invitee to big league camp.

Ehrhard has hit .327/.389/.551 with five doubles and three triples in 20 Cactus League games thus far.

Paul Gervase

Gervase has a 2.89 ERA over eight appearances in Spring Training. The right-hander pitched in one game for the Dodgers last year after being acquired as part of a three-team trade with the Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds.

Zyhir Hope

Hope has received plenty of opportunities this spring, but is only hitting .179/.238/.231 with two doubles in 42 plate appearances. He's played in 21 Cactus League games and the World Baseball Classic exhibition against Mexico, when Hope went 0-for-1 with a strikeout upon entering off the bench.

Cole Irvin

Irvin signed a Minor League contract with the Dodgers during the offseason and at one point appeared to be a dark horse candidate to make their Opening Day rotation.

He's allowed eight runs in eight innings pitched across four games (two starts) in Spring Training.

Noah Miller

Miller has hit a productive .270/.372/.405 with two doubles, one home run and five RBI over 21 games. Included in that is making five starts at shortstop.

Ryder Ryan

The older brother of River Ryan, Ryder was said to have been signed by the Dodgers with an intention to develop him as a starting pticher. However, the elder Ryan brother has made five of his seven appearances out of the bullpen.

Michael Siani

Siani, a defensive-minded outfielder, hasn't hit well during Spring Training and only played center field for the Dodgers thus far.

James Tibbs III

Tibbs, the other prospect the Dodgers received when trading May, batted .326/.392/.651 with three doubles, one triple and three home runs in 20 games.